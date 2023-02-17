See Kim Kardashian Vacation with Aliens in Skims’ New Swimwear Campaign Shot by Harmony Korine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

After tapping White Lotus‘ Italian breakout stars for Valentine’s Day, Skims is teaming with filmmaker Harmony Korine for its new swimwear collection.

Skims founder Kim Kardashian stars in the latest campaign shot by the Spring Breakers director, who has previously worked with Dior and Gucci. Inspired by an “out of this world vacation,” per a release, the shoot showcases the brand’s first range of swim cover-ups alongside new swim silhouettes and accessories. (Not to worry — no UFOs appeared to be harmed during the photoshoot.)

Priced from $25 to $88, the 25-piece collection launches on Skims.com on Feb. 21 and comprises mix-and-match bikini separates, one-piece swimsuits and mesh cover-ups (available in sizes XXS to 4X), as well as hair accessories for “a head-to-toe Skims look.”

Designed to be worn in and out of the water, styles include long-sleeve shrugs, cropped tees, racerback tops, bandeaus, string thongs, biker shorts, cut-out monokinis, cycle suits, ruched dresses, sarong skirts and more pool- and beach-ready offerings in gold and silver metallics, neon green, barbiecore pink and neutral shades.

Skims debuted swimwear last year, and this month’s restock marks the label’s largest drop yet. It includes the return of best-selling silhouettes such as the plunge bikini top and dipped tie bottoms, plus 10 new styles and seven “reinvented” cover-up designs.

Korine’s most recent film, Beach Bum, starring Matthew McConaughey, was released in 2019. That same year, he directed a short film, Duck Duck (which was shot on Snapchat’s Spectacles 3 sunglasses), and a men’s campaign for Gucci.

See more from Skims’ latest swimwear campaign in the video above, see more photos from the shoot below and shop the full collection Feb. 21 online here.