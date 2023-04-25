Travis Barker’s $182 Water Kit Just Sold Out — Here’s Another Way to Get Well with the Drummer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Travis Barker is already on a mission to promote skin health and well-being, and his latest collaboration with Liquid Death is focusing on caring for ahem, another bodily system. The Blink-182 drummer and founder of CBD-infused brand Barker Wellness teamed with edgy canned water company Liquid Death on an “enema kit” priced at $182 (get it?), and it quickly sold out upon launching today.

A nod to his band’s 1999 album, Enema of the State, the tongue-in-cheek collab includes a branded enema bulb and a 19.2-ounce can of H2O signed by the musician and punk rock furniture designer. (He designed a range of skull-inspired jewelry, home goods and clothing with Buster + Punch.)

“What’s my secret? How did I marry the woman of my dreams? How have I had such a successful career in music? I use Liquid Death mountain water — In my [bleep],” Barker reveals in the minute-plus-long commercial.” Thanks to my new signature Enema of the State collectible enema kit, I’ve been able to turn my dreams into reality. Each can of Liquid Death is personally signed by me. It’ll be our secret.”

Liquid Death (and its lawyers) duly point out that the limited-edition collection is an “adult art piece and not intended for use as a real medical device. Enema of the State should never be placed in or near your butthole without consulting a doctor first. Also, you should not place it in or near your friend’s butthole without consulting them or their doctor first either.”

For those who snoozed on the launch, there’s yet another way to get Mr. Kourtney Kardashian-approved self-care products. You can still shop Liquid Death’s non-autographed drinks that can be guzzled down the traditional way (through your mouth), and you can stock up on the entrepreneurial rockstar’s own line of skincare, muscle therapy and spa essentials designed to help fans keep calm and carry on.

See Barker Wellness’ best-selling products ranging from muscle relief balm and organic sleep gummies to bath and body products co-created with his starry wife, and cross your fingers that his Liquid Death cleansing kit gets restocked soon.

Travis Barker x Liquid Death Collectible Enema of the State Kit Liquid Death Travis Barker x Liquid Death Enema Kit $182 Buy Now 1

Barker Wellness CBD & CBC Muscle Therapy Balm Barker Wellness Barker Wellness CBD & CBC Muscle Therapy Balm $65 Buy Now 1

Kourtney x Barker Wellness Calm Bundle Barker Wellness Kourtney x Barker Wellness Calm Bundle $88 Buy Now 1

Barker Wellness Daily Moisturizer Barker Wellness Barker Wellness Daily Moisturizer $60 Buy Now 1

Barker Wellness Organic Sleep Gummies Barker Wellness Organic Sleep Gummies $65 Buy Now 1