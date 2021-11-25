Shopping: This Hollywood-Loved Pool Float Brand’s Snow Sleds Are On Sale for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Oh, what fun it is to check off everyone on your list during Black Friday — so when it comes time to treat yourself during your holiday shopping errands online, consider adding an inflatable sleigh to your cart ahead of those upcoming snow days.

Playful pool float brand Funboy (you’ve seen their ‘grammable inflatables in the Instagram feeds and homes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Khloé Kardashian and other stars) doesn’t just make fashionable flotation devices for sexy summer selfies, which you’ve likely seen in the feeds of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, January Jones, every Kardashian and Jenner sister, and no shortage of supermodels. The beachside-based company may call Southern California’s Venice its sunny home, but it also makes stylish winter sleds and tubes for the flurry season.

Even better? The label’s lineup of retro toboggans and blown-up donuts are up to 20 percent off, meaning you can score a set of ’70s-inspired chalet-chic snowmobiles for $179 (so they each come out to under $90), snow tubes in plaid or checkered designs for under $40 each or a festive patterned sled for $79. Everything’s made of heavy-duty vinyl and features plastic handles and reinforced rubber bases for smooth downhill rides.

To sweeten the deal, the ‘grammable inflatables brand is throwing in a free Plaid Shotski or Vintage Cali Tube when you spend $129 or more. Shop top picks from Funboy’s snow sled collection below, and don’t forget to pick up an air pump if you don’t have one already.

Funboy Inflatable Cardigan Toboggan

Funboy Inflatable Cardigan Toboggan (reg. $67) $79 Buy now

Funboy Retro Snowmobile 2-Pack

Funboy Retro Snowmobile 2-Pack (reg. $198) $179 Buy now

Funboy Winter Snow Tube

Funboy Winter Snow Tube (reg. $49) $39 Buy now

Funboy Midnight Racer Snowmobile Sled

Funboy Midnight Racer Snowmobile Sled (reg. $99) $89 Buy now

Funboy Retro Plaid Toboggan Snow Sled

Funboy Retro Plaid Toboggan Snow Sled (reg. $79) $71 Buy now

Funboy Alpine Winter Snow Sled

Funboy Alpine Winter Snow Sled (reg. $99) $84 Buy now

Funboy Retro Plaid Snow Tube