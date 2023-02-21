‘The Simpsons’ Teams with Happy Socks on a Colorful Collection for the Whole Family

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Simpsons superfans can kick up their feet with Springfield’s most famous animated family. The long-running (and sometimes psychic) TV series has teamed with Happy Socks on a colorful collection of organic cotton accessories.

Available in adults and kids sizes ($18 per pair), the Simpsons x Happy Socks range stars Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and Krusty the Klown in eye-popping patterns, plus fun prints of the show’s iconic clouds and munchies (like donuts, Buzz cola and the Kwik-E-Mart’s Squishee drink). The collaboration also includes two- to four-pair gift sets ($30 to $72).

Recently renewed for its 35th and 36th seasons, the Fox show’s past seasons can be streamed on Disney+ and the latest episodes from season 34 are on Hulu. If you’re looking to cut the cord and soak up every Simpsons episode, you have a few options: there’s the Disney bundle trio that includes Hulu and ESPN+ starting at $13 monthly for the basic ad-supported plan or $20 per month for the ad-free premium tier. You can also get the Hulu with Live TV package ($70 to $83 monthly) that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and more than 75 news, sports and entertainment channels.

It’s not the first time that the funny crew has teamed with an accessories brand. The Simpsons recently released a line with Eastpak ($16 to $69) comprising backpacks, messenger bags, waist bags and more accessories, and it has previously collaborated with Hollywood-loved sock label Stance.

See more from the collection below, and shop the full Simpsons x Happy Socks collaboration online at the brand’s website, Bloomingdale’s and other retailers.

