×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Skims Returns to the ’90s in New Swim Campaign Starring Jenny McCarthy, Carmen Electra

The Kim Kardashian-founded brand has tapped the iconic models for a throwback shoot featuring one-piece swimsuits, itty bitty bikinis and more.

Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy in Skims swimwear campaign
Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy in Skims swimwear campaign Courtesy of Skims

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Skims continues its ’90s-inspired streak with a new swimwear campaign starring Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy.

Electra, 51, and McCarthy, 50, “capture the essence of a sizzling, hot summer,” notes Skims in a release. “This fun campaign celebrates the impact these women had on pop culture and their timeless appeal, reminding the world that confidence and sexiness cannot be confined.”

The actresses sport the Kim Kardashian-co-founded label’s signature swim silhouettes in the shoot, including the zip-front and scoop-neck one-pieces ($88-$94) in the classic Onyx and Gunmetal shades, the Triangle Top with the Dipped Tie Bottoms ($36-$38), the Tank bikini top and the mid-waist bottoms ($48 each).

Related Stories

Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller
Lifestyle

Celebrity Skin-Care Expert Nurse Jamie's Best-Selling Face Roller Gets a Rare Discount Online

The Pioneer Woman x Walmart
Lifestyle

Food Network Star Ree Drummond Launches Country-Chic Furniture Line with Walmart

Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy for Skims
Courtesy of Skims

The former Playboy models previously worked together on McCarthy’s 2005 film, Dirty Love, and “faced off” in MTV’s claymation series Celebrity Deathmatch.

“The energy on set was incredible, especially shooting alongside Carmen, who looks amazing!” says McCarthy in a release. “It felt like we were back in the ’90s, and years later we’re still having fun!”

“Being reunited with Jenny for this Skims campaign was such a dream,” Electra adds. “Not only does she still look incredible, she also brought the best energy to set and was my biggest cheerleader. I’m so happy we’re able to share in this iconic moment together.”

Electra and McCarthy pose with a cherry-red Ferrari for a sexy car wash scene, while other photoshoot props include melting ice cream and electric guitars. (Both stars have history with musicians: Electra was previously married to Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and McCarthy married New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg in 2014.)

See more from the steamy campaign below, and shop all of the Skims swimwear seen in the shoot here.

Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy for Skims
Courtesy of Skims

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad