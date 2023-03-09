Sofia Coppola and Uniqlo Debut New Collection for Fashionable Film Fans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Just in time for International Women’s Day, Sofia Coppola’s cult films are the star of Uniqlo’s new collection.

The Japanese basics retailer is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s debut with a five-piece capsule of graphic T-shirts and a tote bag ($25 to $30) featuring Coppola’s most beloved films. Available in sizes XXS to XXL, the tees immortalize some of the most memorable scenes and lines from her debut 1999 film The Virgin Suicides (based on the novel of the same name by Jeffrey Eugenides) alongside Marie Antoinette, Somewhere and The Bling Ring.

The 51-year-old writer-director is no stranger to the fashion world. Coppola frequently collaborates with Chanel, where she interned as a teenager under Karl Lagerfeld and for whom she recreated Coco Chanel’s 31 rue Cambon apartment for the luxury fashion house’s spring/summer 2020 runway show. In the ’90s she launched her own fashion line, MilkFed, which is now owned by a Japanese company and produced and sold in Japan.

She has also previously teamed with Louis Vuitton and then-creative director Marc Jacobs in 2013 on a handbag collection (you can still find used pieces online at designer consignment retailers such as Fashionphile, Farfetch, Rebag and TheRealReal) and the American designer also paid tribute to his filmmaker friend years later via his Y2K-inspired diffusion line, Heaven, which released a fall/winter 2021 capsule collection inspired by The Virgin Suicides.

Movie buffs can relive Coppola’s films by buying or renting them online at Amazon Prime Video (where The Virgin Suicides and the Oscar-winning Lost In Translation are free with Prime membership), HBO Max, Vudu, Paramount+ and other streaming video-on-demand platforms.

Coppola next is teaming up with A24 on Priscilla, a biopic based on Priscilla Presley’s best-selling memoir, Elvis and Me. The filmmaker is working directly with Presley, who will be played by Cailee Spaeny, while the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll will be portrayed by Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi.

Below, shop the Sofia Coppola x Uniqlo collection alongside more movie merch.

