Sofia Richie’s Favorite French Pharmacy Brand Is Now Available on Amazon

Call it the “hot girl summer” of Sofia Richie. Searches for the beauty influencer and model’s skincare routine have soared since her postcard-perfect wedding to music executive Elliot Grainge in France in June. While Richie (or the now-Richie Grainge) used products from Chanel and her own Nudestix brand for her big day, fans were also surprised to see that the starlet finished off her look with Maybelline mascara.

Now, Richie is dropping more details into her favorite products, shouting out another affordable drugstore brand: Avène.

A cult favorite in French pharmacies, Avène (pronounced like “ah-venn“) is now available in the U.S. through Amazon. The centuries-old skincare brand harnesses the calming properties of French thermal Water to help soothe, soften and hydrate the skin. The beloved brand is now a go-to for both skincare junkies and celebrities alike, especially when it comes to repairing sensitive skin.

In a new video for Vogue, Richie shows off three of her favorite Avène products, that she keeps right on her vanity. The star reveals that after years of wearing heavy makeup left her skin damaged, she’s been trying to “find a routine that works to help my skin be healthy.” Here are the Avène products she uses.

1. Avène Thermal Spring Water

One of the brand’s best-selling products, Avène’s thermal water spray is a light facial mist that helps to soothe, soften and calm sensitive skin, while reducing redness. Use it to refresh after a workout, to set your makeup or to treat itching and irritation. The brand says the spray is safe enough to use on kids and infants (think: diaper rash) too.

2. Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

Avène’s Cicalfate+ face and body cream harnesses thermal water and the power of “C+-Restore,” which the brand says is the world’s “first postbiotic skin repairing active ingredient.” How it works: the formula helps to heal inflamed skin and speed up your skin’s recovery process by adding hydration and restoring its natural barrier. This is a super nourishing cream for dry spots, and also for light cuts and scrapes.

3. Avène XeraCalm A.D. Lipid-Replenishing Balm

The final Avène product picture on Richie’s bathroom counter is this XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Balm. Approved by the National Eczema Association, the balm comes in a super-rich texture to help calm dry, itchy skin. The balm is preservative-free, paraben-free and fragrance-free.

