Sofia Richie’s Wedding Makeup Artist Used These Luxe and Affordable Brands — and They’re On Sale

Sofia Richie has tied the knot with music executive Elliot Grainge, and her effortless wedding beauty looks included a mix of high-end and affordable multi-tasking products — including some that are on sale during Sephora’s Beauty Insider Savings blowout.

Celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff shared all of the eye, lip and cheek products she used for her 24-year-old client’s whirlwind wedding weekend in the French Riviera at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Following the star-studded ceremony (sister Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, Paris Hilton, couple Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden were among guests), Dubroff took to TikTok to reveal the makeup she used from Chanel, Nudestix, Maybelline, Makeup by Mario and Dibs for Richie’s “fresh, clean, glowy” looks.

Richie made her TikTok debut with a series of GRWM videos ahead of her dreamy wedding. The 24-year-old model is an ambassador of Chanel and the beauty director of Nudestix (the clean beauty brand that she joined last fall as an investor), so naturally, both brands played a role in her big day. The luxury French fashion house’s creative director Virginie Viard was tasked with creating the bride’s haute couture wedding gown (a halter-neck embroidered lace silhouette with a long train) and two more looks for the rehearsal dinner and afterparty. She wore jewelry by Fred Leighton and diamond earrings designed by sister Nicole, as exclusively reported by Vogue.

To give Richie’s cheeks the effect of “a little sun” for the rehearsal dinner and on her wedding day, Dubroff layered Nudestix’s Nudie cream blush in the orange coral Picante color over the matte cream bronzer stick in Sunkissed (a shade created by Hollywood makeup artist Mary Phillips). She then finished it with gold to give the effect “so the skin looks super healthy and picks up some shine,” she said on the social media app.

Dubroff then dusted celebrity MUA Mario Dedianovic’s Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer in Light Medium ($30) across Richie’s face “just to add a touch of sunkiss, it’s nothing too heavy. I’m obsessed with this.” She applied the product with a fan brush “because you don’t want to deposit too much even though it’s pretty light.”

On both days, she finished Richie’s eyes with Maybelline’s Lash Sensational waterproof mascara ($12), noting, “wedding weekends are all about waterproof mascara!”

Dubroff kept Richie’s eyes and lips simple for the rehearsal dinner. For the pre-wedding festivity, she smudged Nudestix’s Magnetic Matte Eye Color in Slate over her lids. “I didn’t use any powder or eyeshadow,” she said, noting that she “added just a dot on the center of the lid” of Chanel’s Baume Essentiel ($45). She used Chanel’s Rouge Coco Flash lip color in Boy (“it’s probably the shade that I use the most”) and lined Richie’s lips with Dibs’ No Pressure Lip Definer pencil ($16).

But for the wedding, the makeup artist made Richie’s eyelids shimmer with Chanel’s Stylo et Ombre Contour kohl shadow pencil in No. 12 and swept them over with Chanel’s Duo Lumière eye gloss palette in Gold Wash. Though the gold kit is no longer available, Dubroff revealed her “hack” for getting a similar look: “she suggested taking “take some gold eyeshadow and mix it into [Chanel’s] clear balm for a luminous gold glow.” For the lips, Dubroff used Rouge Coco Baume in 928 Pink Delight: “It looks kind of gray, but its actually the most perfect lip pencil for giving a little hidden definition and contour.” For the final touch, she used Nudestix’s Intense Matte Lip + Cheek pencil ($27) in Sunkissed Nude “just a little bit in the center.”

Richie, who joined Nudestix last fall as an investor and as its first-ever Nude Beauty Director with the “key role in innovative product development and driving brand growth.” Nudestix was founded in 2013 by mother-daughter entrepreneur duo Jenny and Taylor Frankel.

Love the star’s rehearsal dinner look? Good news: If you shop fast, you can get her Nudestix and Makeup by Mario products on sale during Sephora’s Beauty Insider Sale event that ends today.

Taking place in stores and online, Sephora’s spring sale runs through April 24 and promises up to 30 percent off across every department, including makeup, skincare, hair care, grooming tools and much more. Rouge members (those who spend $1,000 per year) get 20 percent off all eligible products, VIB members (shoppers who spend $350 annually) get 15 percent off and Insiders get 10 percent off; use code SAVENOW to get your discount.

Shop all of the products below, including the ones from Nudestix and Makeup by Mario on sale until the end of the day at Sephora.

