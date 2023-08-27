×
This $15 ‘Lip Collagen’ Promises to Plump Your Pout and Lift Your Lips Naturally

The best-selling lip balm uses a formula of collagen, peptides and vitamins to make your lips look fuller and hydrated

somaluxe lip collagen review
From lip glosses to lip balms, there are a lot of products out there that promise to plump our pout, without the need for injections. Now, you can add another lip plumping product to the list: the Somaluxe Lip Collagen, a best-selling balm that uses three types of collagen peptides, plant stem cells and vitamin E to help boost the appearance of your kisser.

One of Amazon’s most popular beauty products, the Lip Collagen normally retails for over $30. But a new deal gets you the Somaluxe Lip Collagen on sale for just $14.98 — a massive 50% discount and the lowest price we’ve seen yet for this fan-favorite product.

lip collagen

Amazon

Somaluxe Lip Collagen $14.98 on Amazon.com

Buy now

The Somaluxe Lip Collagen naturally plumps your lips using three types of collagen (the dermatologist-approved Palmitoyl Oligopeptide, Palmitoyl Tetapeptide-7, and Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5), plus peptides and organic plant stem sells to strengthen the shape and structure of your mouth. The addition of vitamin E helps to replenish moisture, to keep your lips looking soft and supple. Vegetable glycerin, combined with strawberry and blueberry extract, adds nourishment and leaves a pleasant aftertaste.

Somaluxe says its lip collagen also helps to fill in wrinkles and fine lines around your lip area to smooth everything out. The result: a younger, smoother, fuller-looking pout.

In our experience, just a little bit of the Somaluxe lip collagen goes a long way. Apply a thin layer in the morning as a lip balm or as a base for your lipstick. Or, use it at night as a lip mask before bed. Everything is made from organic ingredients, with no GMOs, no fillers, petroleum or synthetic additives.

This is more of a matte lip balm rather than a glossy one. Users say they also like using the Somaluxe balm around their eyes to help minimize lines and crow’s feet.

The Somaluxe Lip Collagen has five-star reviews from more than 4000 verified shoppers online. Regularly $30+, get this natural lip plumping balm on sale for just $15 here.

