New Spider-Man Book Reveals Exclusive Concept Art Behind Hit Film

The new book Spider Man: Across the Spider Verse: The Art of the Movie

Fresh off the massive debut of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, fans of the web-slinging superhero can now get a glimpse into the incredible artwork behind the film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie takes readers behind the scenes of the latest Marvel superhero flick, which has garnered praise for its incredibly rich and innovative visuals. The book, which chronicles the making of the film, has already shot to No. 1 on Amazon’s bestsellers chart.

In the book, written by Animation Magazine’s Ramin Zahed, readers are given a behind-the-scenes look into how the Sony Pictures Animation team put the film together, from initial character sketches and storyboards to exclusive concept art that’s never been seen until now. Everything is presented through vivid, full-color images that pop off the page in much the same way they popped on screen.

The Art of the Movie also includes interviews with writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who detail their creative process of bringing Miles Morales and his team of Spider-People to life.

Released by Abrams Publishing, the 224-page hardcover tome is a great gift for both Spider-Man fans and art lovers alike. It also makes a great coffee table book.

The book is set to be released July 3 and is available for pre-order now at Amazon.com. Amazon currently has the book on sale for $34.80, which saves you 13 percent off the listed price. Amazon’s pre-order guarantee will charge you the lowest price offered by Amazon.com between the time you placed your order and the release date.

The movie itself is also available to pre-order right now for $19.99 on Prime Video (a VOD date has yet to be announced).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie follows the release of the prior book, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie, published in 2018 in conjunction with the first film in the series. Get that book on sale for $23.99 here.