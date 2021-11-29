These ‘Star Wars’-Inspired Instant Pots Are On Sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Still searching for cool gift ideas for the jedi or darth chef in your life, are you? If you can’t get your hands on a futuristic cargo robot or Astro house assistant, the next best gift for Star Wars fans might be a droid sous chef — in the form of the best-selling Instant Pot Duo.

Whether your giftee wields the Light or Dark side in the kitchen, they can harness the multi-tasking power of the popular three- and six-quart electric pressure cookers, which is available as the charming droids R2-D2 and BB-8, Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) from The Mandalorian, Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper.

Instant Pot Duo ' Star Wars ' R2-D2 Pressure Cooker $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Designed to replace up to seven kitchen appliances, the device has 14 built-in Smart Programs that let users easily make rice, chili, yogurt, soup, slow cooked meals and more with the press of the button. The brand says the Instant Pot Duo can cook two to six times faster than traditional methods and uses up to 70 percent less energy, and it can slow and pressure cook, sautée, steam and warm. You can also program it to slow cook for 30 minutes to 20 hours.

Originally $100, the Instant Pot Star Wars edition is on sale on Amazon for Cyber Monday starting at $60 for BB-8 in the three-quart Mini option and $70 for the other six-quart designs. Shop them all below, and check out more of our Cyber Monday deal coverage.

