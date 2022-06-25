‘Star Wars’ and LG Debut Special Edition Darth Vader-Inspired 4K OLED TV

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Your small screen is succumbing to the Dark Side.

Star Wars and LG have joined forces on a special edition OLED Evo 65-inch C2 television that channels Darth Vader — but it’ll cost fans a pretty big bar of Beskar.

The electronics company has reimagined its cinematic TV — which earned the CES 2022 Innovation Award — with touches inspired by the former Jedi, from the power-up sound of his mask-filtered breathing to the lightsaber-equipped magic remote control. The screen’s Gallery Mode (which turns the TV into a digital canvas) features exclusive Star Wars art such as original storyboards and illustrations that give a behind-the-scenes look of the films, movie posters, film scenes and more imagery that showcases Anakin Skywalker’s journey from padawan to Lord V.

As far as the tech specs, the LG Star Wars TV boasts the same features as its non-Darth devices: more than eight million self-lit pixels and the company’s α9 Gen 5 intelligent processor 4K with Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro alglorithm that delivers more vivid and detailed images (up to 20 percent brighter than competitors, say the brand) and that automatically adjusts the picture and sound settings according to what you’re watching.

Since Disney+ offers the remastered versions of every Star Wars film and show, fans experience Tatooine and the Death Star through the TV in stunning 4K, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, thanks to Filmmaker Mode “for the ultimate home theater experience,” per LG. It’s also equipped with AI Sound Pro for virtual 7.1.2 surround sound, and gamers will dig the hyperspeed-like 0.1-millisecond response time and four HDMI ports for plugging into a console and accessories.

“With LG OLED TV technology, the dark side can truly be an exciting and bright experience, especially when working alongside Lucasfilm,” says Tim Alessi, LG USA’s senior director of home entertainment product marketing, in a statement. “We’re excited for avid Star Wars and technology fans alike to experience their favorite films in an immersive way through the limited-edition OLED TVs. You’ll truly never watch Star Wars the same way again.”

A closeup of ‘Star Wars’-inspired details on LG’s special edition OLED C2 series TV. Courtesy of LG

The Star Wars LG OLED Evo C2 TV was first unveiled at last month’s Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, where other big reveals included the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video game, Princess Leia’s L0-LA9 toy and teasers for The Mandalorian season three and the forthcoming Andor series.

Only 501 sets were made, and TVs come with a numbered certificate of authenticity. As for the price, the LG OLED Evo Star Wars special edition screen will set you back $3,000 (for reference, the non-Darth set is $2,100 right now). If you’re feeling the power of the Dark Side, you can learn more and buy the TV online at LG here.

Courtesy of LG