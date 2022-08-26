The Force Is Taking Over Your Desk with OrbitKey’s New ‘Star Wars’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Your home theater isn’t the only room to go to the Dark Side — your office can get the official Sith Lord (or Jedi) treatment now, too. Australian accessories company OrbitKey has added luxe desk accessories to its Star Wars collection, allowing superfans to show their support for the Rebel Alliance or the Galactic Empire at their workstation.

Following the sci-fi franchise’s latest spinoff series, the Climate Neutral certified brand’s limited edition desk mats boast designs inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi and his former Padawan. Available in medium (27-by-14.7 inches) or large (35.3-by-15.7 inches) sizes, the accessories come in black or brown vegan leather and feature foil-debossed red or blue toolbars that nod to Darth Vader and Old Ben’s lightsabers.

The desk mats are each finished with a 100 percent recycled PET felt base, a built-in matte black magnetic cable holder, the Empire or Rebel Alliance insignia and a hidden document pocket for stowing away notes and loose papers. They include a collectible character card and custom packaging. (Don’t forget to accessorize your desk with L0LA-59, too.)

The goods are part of OrbitKey’s range of Star Wars-inspired merch, including key organizers that pay homage to Obi-Wan, Darth Vader, Grogu, Mando, Boba Fett and Emperor Palatine.

The Star Wars entertainment empire continues to expand with new shows on Disney+, including the forthcoming Andor (out Sept. 21), Ahsoka (premiering 2023) and season three of The Mandalorian (February 2023).

See and shop OrbitKey and Star Wars‘ latest launch below, and see more from the collection here.

Star Wars x OrbitKey Large Darth Vader Desk Mat OrbitKey Star Wars x OrbitKey Large Darth Vader Desk Mat $115 Buy now

Star Wars x OrbitKey Medium Darth Vader Desk Mat OrbitKey Star Wars x OrbitKey Medium Darth Vader Desk Mat $95 Buy now

Star Wars x OrbitKey Large Obi-Wan Kenobi Desk Mat OrbitKey Star Wars x OrbitKey Large Obi-Wan Kenobi Desk Mat $115 Buy now