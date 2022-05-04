‘Star Wars’ and Stoney Clover Lane’s Collab Is Ready for Your Next Galactic Starcruiser Adventure

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Stylish Star Wars superfans have a new way to stay organized during their next Galactic Starcruiser adventure or upcoming errand runs on Mos Espa.

The Lucasfilm franchise is joining forces with Stoney Clover Lane on a new collection of carryalls and travel accessories — and they’ll be shoppable starting today, May 4 — the unofficial Star Wars holiday — at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET.

Related: Disney and Stoney Clover Lane Debut Second Park-Ready Bag Collection

Priced from $20 to $289, the range is inspired by Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, as evidenced in duffle bags, backpacks, totes, lunch boxes, fanny packs, pouches and more starring playful versions of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Yoda, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, Darth Vader, Storm Troopers, Boba Fett and more. Exclusive designs include five cute prints and two colorways with gold or gunmetal hardware, while signature Stoney Clover Lane styles such as the mini, small and large pouches boast the iconic Star Wars logo.

Courtesy of Stoney Clover Lane

And true to the customizable label’s spirit, everything can be personalized with patches featuring emblems and characters from the Light and Dark Sides — so wearers can sport their allegiance to the Rebellion (or the Galactic Empire, if they dare) on their bags.

The Star Wars: A New Hope x Stoney Clover Lane collection is just one of many launches tied to May 4th (a play on the legendary line, “May the Force be with you”). Later this month, the official Star Wars Celebration will take over Anaheim from May 26 to 29.

The pieces will be available at the brand’s website and five store locations, which will host interactive events for shoppers. See more photos of the movie merch below, and shop everything online starting today at StoneyCloverLane.com.