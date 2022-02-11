Disney and Stoney Clover Lane’s Second Park-Ready Collaboration Arrives Tomorrow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Stoney Clover Lane is bringing more magic to Disney devotees. Following last summer’s princess-inspired line (which initially sold out and has since been restocked), the sister-founded customizable travel accessories brand is dropping its second collaboration with the House of the Mouse, this time bringing Mickey & Friends characters to a retro range of park-ready gear.

Launching Feb. 12, the Mickey & Friends Collection ($20 to $298) includes Stoney Clover Lane’s most popular bag styles with allover prints and patches starring Mickey Mouse, Minney Mouse, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto. The 1980s- and ’90s-inspired designs will come in the brand’s zippered pouches (including the mini and classic small and large sizes), large and mini backpacks, fanny packs, duffle bags and tote bags.

Fans can also complete their collections ahead of their next Disneyland or Walt Disney World adventure with matching notebooks, scrunchies and phone cases. As Stoney Clover Lane is known for its charming customization options (its six stores offer personalization stations for its products), the collab also includes whimsical character and alphabet patches.

The full line will also be available in stores at Stoney Clover Lane’s boutiques in New York City, Nashville, New Orleans, Palm Beach and Newport Beach, Calif. and select Disney retail locations. Five of SCL’s outposts will also host launch day events to celebrate the Mickey & Friends collection.

Sisters Kendall and Libby Glazer co-founded the brand in 2009 as a collection of beaded bracelets, which were seen on Taylor Swift (the label’s first celebrity fan), Adam Levine, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and more stars. Stoney Clover Lane later expanded into stylish carryalls, which have been spotted on Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and others. The label has also previously teamed with Hello Kitty, Barbie and the nail studio chain Olive & June.

Shop the entire Stoney Clover Lane x Disney Mickey & Friends collection starting 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET online at the accessories brand’s website; some pieces will also be available at ShopDisney.com.