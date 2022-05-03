‘Stranger Things 4’ and JanSport Team on Upside Down-Ready Backpacks and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Stranger Things fans can go back to school like it’s 1986 with the Netflix series’ new JanSport collaboration. Ahead of season four’s May 27 premiere, the accessories brand is debuting a retro bag collection inspired by Hawkins High’s heroes (and their enemies).

Priced from $40 to $80, the five-piece line includes some of the Colorado-based company’s most popular styles from the ’80s — all finished with an Upside-Down twist on the brand’s iconic label. The hefty Field Pack gets a Demogorgon hunting-ready makeover with two water bottle pockets, utilitarian touches and a padded laptop compartment that fits devices up to 15 inches; while the Right Pack comes in two colorways and is finished with patches of the Hellfire Club (Hawkins’ official Dungeons & Dragons club) and a D20 zipper pull.

Other vintage-inspired backpacks include the reversible Sierra Madre pack that’s inspired by the Upside-Down on one side and pays tribute to Mike Wheeler (played by Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) on the other, the SuperBreak Plus in a playful striped pattern that’s fit for El and a retro waistpack in the dark grey Hellfire Club design scheme.

JanSport director of marketing Alexandra Reveles says in a statement that the collaboration is geared towards Gen Z and will allow fans to “immerse themselves in the Stranger Things universe in a way that aligns with JanSport’s values of embracing the spirit of adventure.”

Now in its penultimate season, the TV series will debut May 27 with five episodes and the remaining four will arrive July 1. Netflix recently released its first slate of mobile games for subscribers that included two Stranger Things titles, and the streamer brought immersive pop-up stores to Los Angeles and New York last year to celebrate Stranger Things 3. Past show-inspired experiential events in L.A. have included a Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlor, a Fun Fair takeover of the Santa Monica Pier and a Starcourt Mall Drive-Thru at Row DTLA. This month, a Stranger Things Experience will open at Brooklyn’s Duggal Warehouse, where guests are encouraged to dress for the occasion.

The Stranger Things x JanSport collection arrives May 16 online at brand’s website and Tillys.com and select brick-and-mortar retailers. See everything from the collection below and bookmark the link to shop everything on launch day here.

