‘Stranger Things’ and Quiksilver’s Retro Surf-Inspired Collection Will Star in Season 4

Stranger Things continues to ride the merch wave. The Netflix series is teaming with Quiksilver on a five-part collection of retro apparel and accessories that fit right into the sci-fi horror show’s 1980s scenes.

The California-based surf brand looked to its archives and the Duffer brothers series for the throwback collaboration, which will be released in two waves and includes womenswear, menswear, bags and more that are worn by characters in the show’s penultimate season.

The 1986 Capsule debuts May 20 and comprises throwback pieces in era-appropriate pastel shades and prints, such as swimwear, windbreaker, caps and other pieces. The Character Wardrobe includes the denim jacket and jeans sported by Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) and the button-down shirt and shorts seen on Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), to name a few. Pie lovers can wear the official uniform of Surfer Boy Pizza (the fictional restaurant chain seen in the show’s trailer) comprising a tee, shorts, a hoodie and a visor.

Dungeons & Dragons devotees can wear goth-meets-surfer gear boasting an Upside-Down twist from the Hellfire Surf Club collection, and the colorful Leonora Surf Club range features pieces inspired by the California town where Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) relocates with Will (Noah Schnapp) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). The Surfer Boy Pizza, Lenora Hills Surf Club and Hellfire Surf Club collections will arrive on season four’s premiere date of May 27.

Pieces from the Quiksilver x Stranger Things Character Wardrobe collection. Courtesy of Quiksilver

Quiksilver’s collections follow Stranger Things‘ recent collaborations with JanSport, MAC Cosmetics (which is also available at Ulta) and that spoiler board game that will go unmentioned.

The first five episodes of Stranger Things 4 will debut on Netflix May 27, and the last four will be available July 1. The streamer has confirmed that the series will end with its fifth season.

To celebrate the collaboration, Quiksilver shot a Stranger Things-inspired short film starring pro surfers Miles Fallon, Frankie Harrer, Kanoa Igarashi, Stephen Milner, Andy Nieblas, Janthavy Norton and Rio Waida. See the nearly nine-minute spot below along with more campaign images from the collections, and shop the first wave of the collab starting tomorrow online here.

Pieces from the Quiksilver x Stranger Things collections that will be worn by characters in season four. Courtesy of Quiksilver