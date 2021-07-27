×
Shopping: Workout Gear That’s Stylish and Sustainable From Sneakers to Earbuds

These six labels are putting an emphasis on eco-friendly exercise looks.

Stylish and Sustainable Workout Gear
Stylish and Sustainable Workout Gear Courtesy of Brand (6)

Sustainability is hitting the gym floor and the cycling saddle with workout wear that answers high-performance needs as well as satisfies the eco-conscious. Recycled poly and nylon textiles are infused with stretch and bio-based and plant-derivative fabrics step up to the challenge of everyday fitness activities.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike Running Recycled AeroSwift Tank Top

Logo-print perforated AeroSwift tank top is made from 100 percent recycled polyester and precision-cut to feel as weightless as possible and enhanced with Dri-FIT technology; $70, mrporter.com

Nike Recycled Tank Top

Lululemon Surge Mélange Recycled Swift Shorts

Surge Melange training shorts in the brand’s moisture-wicking Swift recycled polyester textile with four-way stretch. Also includes a breathable mesh lining, plus phone pocket; $70, mrporter.com

Lululemon Recycled Men's Training Shorts

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

End-of-life plastic is used to create the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds (and case); $170, amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Pro Ear Buds

Girlfriend Collective Recycled Bike Shorts

Sculpting compression fit bike shorts made from stretch fabric that is repurposed from plastic bottles. Hitting just above the knee, they have a high waist and are part of the Net Sustain range on Net-a-Porter; $48, netaporter.com

Girlfriend Women's Bike short

Rapha Core Lightweight Cycling Jersey

This bright-pink and white Core Lightweight recycled polyester bike jersey is ready for spin class or outdoor cycling in breathable, quick-drying mesh and denser stretch-knit across the back for sun protection; $80, netaporter.com

Rapha Bike Jersey

Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes

Ultraboost 21 running shoes in Primegreen recycled material with proprietary Boost cushioning; $230, adidas.com

Adidas Shoes

Adidas by Stella McCartney TruePace Running Tights

For running or just running around town, the early sustainability advocate’s TruePace cropped running tights are made from recycled polyester from post-industrial and post-consumer plastic waste; $110, adidas.com

Adidas by Stella McCartney Leggings

P.E. Nation Jump Shot Recycled Sports Bra

Jump Shot recycled stretch sports bra with body and lining made from premium recycled stretch-nylon, features multi color-blocking and a reinforced underband and comfortable crossover straps; $99, netaporter.com

P.E. Nation Recycled Sports Bra

Pangaia 365 Sweatshirt

In an activewear fiber derived from plants, relaxed-fit hoodie with seamless sleeves, $130, and matching full-length leggings, $95, made with seaweed, eucalyptus and biobased nylon free from petrochemicals; thepangaia.com

Pangaia Long-Sleeved Women's Top

Vuori Ponto Performance Crewneck

Ponto Performance crewneck, $98, and matching sweatpants in an ultrasoft lightweight stretch knit made with recycled polyester, $84, that is quick drying and moisture-wicking in a heathered olive shade; vuoriclothing.com

Vuori Ponto Performance Crewneck Sweatshirt

 

True Tribe Running Shorts

Elastic-waistband running shorts in recycled nylon with knee-length inner layer in stretch recycled polyester and side zip-up pockets and rear visibility reflector strips, $220, farfetch.com

True Tribe Running Shorts

District Vision + Mr. Porter Recycled Cotton-Blend Hoodie

Mudita recycled cotton-blend jersey pullover hoodie, $195, with a relaxed fit designed for motion and 100% of profits go to the online retailer’s Health In Mind fund for men around the world; mrporter.com

District Vision Hoodie

Veja Condor 2 Running Shoes

Condor 2 running shoe, $160, the updated version of the first post-petroleum running shoe. Made for long runs and outdoor surfaces, the upper is Alveomesh made from 100% recycled PET bottles; nordstrom.com

Veja Condor 2 Women's Running Shoes

Acne Studios Arataki Face Duffle Bag

Duffle-style gym bag made of 100% recycled polyester featuring the brand’s signature face patch and an adjustable removable shoulder strap and side compartments for towels, $300; nordstrom.com

Acne Studios Duffle

Sweaty Betty Ocean Bottle

This double-wall, vacuum-insulated bottle is not only reusable but is made from recycled stainlesss steel and ocean-bound plastic. On top of that, every Ocean Bottle sold helps collect 25 pounds of plastic (equivalent to 1,000 plastic bottles) out of the oceans via a contribution to Plastic Bank, which employs 4,300 plastic collectors around the world. It features an anti-leak dual opening lid and a carry loop; $50, at sweatybetty.com.

Sweaty Betty Ocean Bottle

This story first appeared in the July 21 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

