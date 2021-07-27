Shopping: Workout Gear That’s Stylish and Sustainable From Sneakers to Earbuds

- Share this article on Facebook
Sustainability is hitting the gym floor and the cycling saddle with workout wear that answers high-performance needs as well as satisfies the eco-conscious. Recycled poly and nylon textiles are infused with stretch and bio-based and plant-derivative fabrics step up to the challenge of everyday fitness activities.
Nike Running Recycled AeroSwift Tank Top
Logo-print perforated AeroSwift tank top is made from 100 percent recycled polyester and precision-cut to feel as weightless as possible and enhanced with Dri-FIT technology; $70, mrporter.com
Lululemon Surge Mélange Recycled Swift Shorts
Surge Melange training shorts in the brand’s moisture-wicking Swift recycled polyester textile with four-way stretch. Also includes a breathable mesh lining, plus phone pocket; $70, mrporter.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
End-of-life plastic is used to create the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds (and case); $170, amazon.com
Girlfriend Collective Recycled Bike Shorts
Sculpting compression fit bike shorts made from stretch fabric that is repurposed from plastic bottles. Hitting just above the knee, they have a high waist and are part of the Net Sustain range on Net-a-Porter; $48, netaporter.com
Rapha Core Lightweight Cycling Jersey
This bright-pink and white Core Lightweight recycled polyester bike jersey is ready for spin class or outdoor cycling in breathable, quick-drying mesh and denser stretch-knit across the back for sun protection; $80, netaporter.com
Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes
Ultraboost 21 running shoes in Primegreen recycled material with proprietary Boost cushioning; $230, adidas.com
Adidas by Stella McCartney TruePace Running Tights
For running or just running around town, the early sustainability advocate’s TruePace cropped running tights are made from recycled polyester from post-industrial and post-consumer plastic waste; $110, adidas.com
P.E. Nation Jump Shot Recycled Sports Bra
Jump Shot recycled stretch sports bra with body and lining made from premium recycled stretch-nylon, features multi color-blocking and a reinforced underband and comfortable crossover straps; $99, netaporter.com
Pangaia 365 Sweatshirt
In an activewear fiber derived from plants, relaxed-fit hoodie with seamless sleeves, $130, and matching full-length leggings, $95, made with seaweed, eucalyptus and biobased nylon free from petrochemicals; thepangaia.com
Vuori Ponto Performance Crewneck
Ponto Performance crewneck, $98, and matching sweatpants in an ultrasoft lightweight stretch knit made with recycled polyester, $84, that is quick drying and moisture-wicking in a heathered olive shade; vuoriclothing.com
True Tribe Running Shorts
Elastic-waistband running shorts in recycled nylon with knee-length inner layer in stretch recycled polyester and side zip-up pockets and rear visibility reflector strips, $220, farfetch.com
District Vision + Mr. Porter Recycled Cotton-Blend Hoodie
Mudita recycled cotton-blend jersey pullover hoodie, $195, with a relaxed fit designed for motion and 100% of profits go to the online retailer’s Health In Mind fund for men around the world; mrporter.com
Veja Condor 2 Running Shoes
Condor 2 running shoe, $160, the updated version of the first post-petroleum running shoe. Made for long runs and outdoor surfaces, the upper is Alveomesh made from 100% recycled PET bottles; nordstrom.com
Acne Studios Arataki Face Duffle Bag
Duffle-style gym bag made of 100% recycled polyester featuring the brand’s signature face patch and an adjustable removable shoulder strap and side compartments for towels, $300; nordstrom.com
Sweaty Betty Ocean Bottle
This double-wall, vacuum-insulated bottle is not only reusable but is made from recycled stainlesss steel and ocean-bound plastic. On top of that, every Ocean Bottle sold helps collect 25 pounds of plastic (equivalent to 1,000 plastic bottles) out of the oceans via a contribution to Plastic Bank, which employs 4,300 plastic collectors around the world. It features an anti-leak dual opening lid and a carry loop; $50, at sweatybetty.com.
