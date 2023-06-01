Sugarfina’s New Candy Collection Is Destined for Hollywood’s Coolest Swag Bags

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Sugarfina is coming to a sweet full circle with its latest line of mouthwatering treats. The Beverly Hills-based confections brand has debuted a Hollywood-inspired candy collection to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the starry town’s infamous hillside landmark.

The luxury candy boutique teamed with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to create the delicious Hollywood sign centennial range, which features Sugarfina’s signature vegan gummy candy-filled bento boxes and cubes, chocolate bars and popcorn canisters ($10-$70) in Los Angeles-inspired flavors and special-edition packaging. A three-piece set features the Walk of Fame stars, champagne bears and sugar lips in strawberry, cherry and watermelon flavors (all available in individual cubes), and the Hollywood x Sugarfina Tasting Collection ($34) includes the gummy stars and bears alongside mini chocolate donut cereal bites, sour rainbows and pink and white candy pearls.

There are also mini champagne bottles filled with Dom Pérignon Vintage gummy bears, dark chocolate sea salt caramel-covered popcorn and sparkling pink chocolate bars sprinkled with sugar and pop rocks. Bundles with the tasting collection and other picks are also available.

Courtesy of Sugarfina

Julia Roberts, Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon and Katharine McPhee are among Sugarfina’s sweet-toothed celebrity fans. The chic candy brand recently teamed with Bling Empire stars Chérie Chan and Jessey Lee, who join the company as business partners and ambassadors. The company has previously teamed with George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila brand, star-loved coffee shop Alfred, Disney, Barbie and more. The company uses pectin (instead of animal-derived gelatin) in its vegan- and vegetarian-friendly gummy candies.

Whether you’re one of Tinseltown’s best swag bag makers, creative FYC campaigners or expert A-list gifters, or shopping for a Hollywood-bound film school grad, see more from the collection and shop it below.

