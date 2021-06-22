Amazon Prime Day: Sunday Riley’s CEO Glow Sold Out — These Bestsellers Are Still Shoppable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If Sunday Riley’s best-selling C.E.O. Glow face oil slipped through your beauty-loving fingers this Amazon Prime Day, you can rest easy knowing that it’s not only cult-favorite product that’s on sale from the clean skin care brand. There’s still a full day left to save up to 30 percent off the star-beloved label’s scientifically-formulated moisturizers, face oils, and more while they’re on sale at Amazon. (Beyoncé, Drew Barrymore, Olivia Culpo, and Zoey Deutsch are just a few fans.)

The B Corp. brand’s luxe skin care rarely goes on sale, which is why they’re usually among the first to go during other shopping holidays (think Black Friday and Cyber Monday) at prestige beauty retailers. That being said, the e-commerce giant’s epic event is an opportune time to treat yourself to Sunday Riley’s clinically-proven formulas at slashed prices.

Sunday Riley UFO Acne Treatment Oil $28 Buy now

If you’re looking to clear away pesky maskne, make it a point to grab Sunday Riley’s U.F.O. Acne Treatment Face Oil ($28, reg. $40), which contains 1.5 percent salicylic acid to effectively clear clogged pores and prevent blackheads and acne.

Seeking a worthy addition to your after-hours skin care regimen if you’re hoping to wake up with a plumper visage? Try the Luna Sleeping Oil, a gentle retinoid that’ll cost you only $39 (reg. $55). Alongside its hero ingredient, this formula contains botanical ingredients to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, pores, and redness, resulting in even-looking and glowing skin in the morning.

Amazon

Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection $499 Buy now

For those who want to sample a little bit of everything, Sunday Riley’s Mini Vault Skincare Collection is the way to go. For just $99 (the 11-piece set is usually $199), you’ll get travel-friendly sizes of best-sellers including the Ceramic Slip Cleanser, Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence, Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum, C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum and Rich Hydration Cream, Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream, Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream, C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil (Lizzo loves it), and the Luna Sleeping Oil (a favorite of Helena Bonham Carter).

All of that means a variety of skin concerns are covered, from dehydration and dryness to dark spots and fine lines.

Shop Sunday Riley’s Amazon Prime Deals before they’re gone, and see more of our favorite Amazon Prime Day beauty deals.