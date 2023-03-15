Sydney Sweeney Teams with Frankies Bikinis on a Scene-Stealing Swimwear and Clothing Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

On- and offscreen BFFs Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò aren’t the ones from White Lotus to partner with an underpinnings brand as of late. Season one star Sydney Sweeney has teamed with Frankies Bikinis on a collection of swimwear and ready-to-wear “inspired by the girl who follows her heart.”

The Reality actress’ Love Letters capsule ($70 to $220) is the Los Angeles-based label’s “sexiest collection yet,” per the brand. Available in sizes XS to XXL, the 26-piece range is the first of two drops (the next will lands in early April) and comprises bikini tops and bottoms, mini dresses and one-piece cutout swimsuits that call to mind the scene-stealing look worn by Sweeney’s Euphoria character, Cassie Howard. (The star wore the brand’s pink Gemma suit in episode two of the second season, sparking a 500-plus-person waiting list.)

“The second I saw the episode of Sydney wearing the Gemma one-piece, I immediately envisioned a collaboration for [her] to create pieces that truly embody her gorgeous femininity, her bombshell romantic aura, not to mention her numerous talents,” says Frankies Bikinis founder and creative director Francesca Aiello in a news statement.

Courtesy of Sonia Szóstak/Frankies Bikinis

Standouts include ruffled dresses in white eyelet fabric and lingerie-inspired satin, swimwear one-pieces and separates in dainty floral and kiss prints, vintage-inspired embroidery and beaded underwire bikini sets.

Sweeney also stars in the campaign shot in Roma by fashion photographer Sonia Szóstak (who has also worked with Altuzarra, Self-Portrait and Vogue Mexico.) The 25-year-old actress can next be seen in Tina Satter’s Reality based on the director’s original play about NSA whistleblower and former US Air Force linguist Reality Winner. Up next, she’ll star opposite Julianne Moore in Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby’s Echo Valley.

Below, see more from the lookbook and select pieces from the collection — which we fully expect to see on Coachella’s most fashionable and famous festgoers next month (including Sweeney and her Euphoria costars) — and shop the full collaboration at Frankies Bikinis and Revolve.

Courtesy of Sonia Szóstak/Frankies Bikinis

Courtesy of Sonia Szóstak/Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Muse Underwire Bikini Top Frankies Bikinis Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Muse Underwire Bikini Top $160 Buy now

Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit Frankies Bikinis Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit $180 Buy now

Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Lucia Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit Frankies Bikinis Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Lucia Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit $185 Buy now

Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Serafina Satin Mini Dress Frankies Bikinis Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Serafina Satin Mini Dress $220 Buy now

Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Rue Ruffle Mini Dress Frankies Bikinis Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Rue Ruffle Mini Dress $135 Buy now

Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Rocky Strapless Bikini Top Frankies Bikinis Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Rocky Strapless Bikini Top $100 Buy now

Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Rocky Swim Skirt Bikini Bottom Frankies Bikinis Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Rocky Swim Skirt Bikini Bottom $100 Buy now

Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Tia Triangle Bikini Top Frankies Bikinis Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Tia Triangle Bikini Top $85 Buy now