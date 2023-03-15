Sydney Sweeney Teams with Frankies Bikinis on a Scene-Stealing Swimwear and Clothing Collection

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
On- and offscreen BFFs Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò aren’t the ones from White Lotus to partner with an underpinnings brand as of late. Season one star Sydney Sweeney has teamed with Frankies Bikinis on a collection of swimwear and ready-to-wear “inspired by the girl who follows her heart.”
The Reality actress’ Love Letters capsule ($70 to $220) is the Los Angeles-based label’s “sexiest collection yet,” per the brand. Available in sizes XS to XXL, the 26-piece range is the first of two drops (the next will lands in early April) and comprises bikini tops and bottoms, mini dresses and one-piece cutout swimsuits that call to mind the scene-stealing look worn by Sweeney’s Euphoria character, Cassie Howard. (The star wore the brand’s pink Gemma suit in episode two of the second season, sparking a 500-plus-person waiting list.)
Related Stories
“The second I saw the episode of Sydney wearing the Gemma one-piece, I immediately envisioned a collaboration for [her] to create pieces that truly embody her gorgeous femininity, her bombshell romantic aura, not to mention her numerous talents,” says Frankies Bikinis founder and creative director Francesca Aiello in a news statement.
Standouts include ruffled dresses in white eyelet fabric and lingerie-inspired satin, swimwear one-pieces and separates in dainty floral and kiss prints, vintage-inspired embroidery and beaded underwire bikini sets.
Sweeney also stars in the campaign shot in Roma by fashion photographer Sonia Szóstak (who has also worked with Altuzarra, Self-Portrait and Vogue Mexico.) The 25-year-old actress can next be seen in Tina Satter’s Reality based on the director’s original play about NSA whistleblower and former US Air Force linguist Reality Winner. Up next, she’ll star opposite Julianne Moore in Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby’s Echo Valley.
Below, see more from the lookbook and select pieces from the collection — which we fully expect to see on Coachella’s most fashionable and famous festgoers next month (including Sweeney and her Euphoria costars) — and shop the full collaboration at Frankies Bikinis and Revolve.
Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Muse Underwire Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Lucia Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Serafina Satin Mini Dress
Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Rue Ruffle Mini Dress
Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Rocky Strapless Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Rocky Swim Skirt Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Tia Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Dawson Cheeky Bikini Bottom
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Says She Put Up an “Armor of Masculinity” to Avoid Being Preyed on in Hollywood Before #MeToo
-
-
Paris: The Memoir
Paris Hilton Reveals Why ‘South Park’ “Upset” Her, Pretending to Vote for Donald Trump in New Memoir
-
Rambling Reporter
Ryan Raftery to Debut Kris Jenner-Inspired Musical ‘Mother of the Year’ at Joe’s Pub
-
-
Rambling Reporter
Oscars: Inside Vanity Fair’s Starry Afterparty Where A-Listers Waited in Line and Justin Bieber Wore a Blanket