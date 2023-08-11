Sydney Sweeney, Camila Mendes Inspired Power Stylist Molly Dickson’s New Madewell Denim Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

For Sydney Sweeney, Sadie Sink and Camille Mendes, Hollywood stylist Molly Dickson knows how the power of fashion can elevate their star status. Her clients have landed on many a best-dressed list — and now her new denim collaboration with Madewell makes it easy (and affordable) to attain A-list style.

Dropping at Madewell.com on Aug. 11 at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET and in select stores, the 12-piece capsule ($82-$178) takes inspiration from her aforementioned clients — with Mendes even starring in the collection’s campaign. The limited-edition range comprises denim wardrobe staples in of-the-moment oversized and low-slung designs (including baggy, straight, cargo and classic wide-leg jeans) in an array of vintage-style washes alongside a sportswear-inspired bralette, a shacket, a cropped shirt, oversized overalls, a mini skirt and more.

Dickson took ’70s- and ’90s silhouettes and refreshed them with edgy touches: think cargo pants finished with a front buckle, baggy jeans with cutout pockets or a two-tone double waistband, and frayed-edge shorts and pants with a crossover waist. The range also features a trio of tank tops designed “to be thick enough for you to feel comfortable wearing it without a bra,” says Dickson in a release.

The cargo pants were pulled straight from Sink’s off-duty style: “We found a cargo pant that had a buckle on front like that and we could not stop talking about it,” Dickson explains. The Stranger Things actress was also the inspiration behind the overalls, which feature a ’70s-style silhouette. “I saw this one photo … and I really liked the idea of snatching in the waist with the belt to make it a little bit more feminine.”

Of the crossover baggy straight-leg jeans, Dickson says client Kelsea Ballerini’s “butt looked so good” after trying the pair on for the first time. “They hit you in the perfect spot where it accentuates your waist.”

The denim with cutouts in place of pockets required “a few trial and errors on the sample” before they nailed the design, reveals Dickson. “It’s so cool that they’re baggy and loose at the bottom, but they’re really sexy on top.”

Dickson stars in the campaign alongside Mendes, who she styled in casual-cool looks that include the oversized crop shirt with the low-rise baggy wide-leg jeans; and the double-waist denim, the gray cropped tank and the dark-wash shacket. The stylist herself wears a striped rugby long-sleeved shirt with the cargo pants, while the overalls are paired with a baggy sweater underneath and cinched with a black leather buckle.

Courtesy of Tom Neal/Madewell

“Molly and I both share a deep love for denim, so much so that we often show up to fittings wearing the same outfit,” notes the Riverdale star. “I couldn’t be more excited for her to launch this collection. She really knocked it out of the park and I’m beyond proud of her.”

Below, see every piece from the Madewell x Molly Dickson capsule and shop the full collection starting at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET on Aug. 11 online here. Madewell x Molly Dickson Denim Bralette Madewell Madewell x Molly Dickson Denim Bralette $82 Buy now

Madewell x Molly Dickson Low-Rise Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans Madewell Madewell x Molly Dickson Low-Rise Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans $138 Buy now

Madewell x Molly Dickson Cargo Jeans Madewell Madewell x Molly Dickson Cargo Jeans $178 Buy now

Madewell x Molly Dickson Oversized Crop Shirt Madewell Madewell x Molly Dickson Oversized Crop Shirt $148 Buy now

Madewell x Molly Dickson 3-Pack Tank Set Madewell Madewell x Molly Dickson 3-Pack Tank Set $150 Buy now

Madewell x Molly Dickson Crossover Baggy Jean Shorts Madewell Madewell x Molly Dickson Crossover Baggy Jean Shorts $118 Buy now

Madewell x Molly Dickson Denim Micro Mini Skirt Madewell Madewell x Molly Dickson Denim Micro Mini Skirt $90 Buy now

Madewell x Molly Dickson Double-Waistband Straight Jeans Madewell Madewell x Molly Dickson Double-Waistband Straight Jeans $178 Buy now

Madewell x Molly Dickson Cutout Baggy Straight Jeans Madewell Madewell x Molly Dickson Cutout Baggy Straight Jeans $148 Buy now

Madewell x Molly Dickson Crossover Baggy Straight Jeans Madewell Madewell x Molly Dickson Crossover Baggy Straight Jeans $148 Buy now

Madewell x Molly Dickson Denim Shirt Jacket Madewell Madewell x Molly Dickson Denim Shirt Jacket $ Buy now