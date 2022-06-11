TikTok Star and Author Tabitha Brown’s First Target Collection of Summer Staples Has Arrived

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Tabitha Brown’s sunny style arrives on Target shelves today. The CAA-repped TikTok star and author has released her first collaboration with the retailer, and it’s filled with statement-making womenswear, home goods and more for staying in a summer state of mind.

Priced from $15 to $44 (with most pieces under $30) and available in sizes XXS to 4X, today’s drop is the first of four limited-time collections that will be released throughout the year and comprises clothing, swimwear, jewelry and accessories. The designs are “bursting with bright hues and bold patterns that capture Tabitha’s vibrant and inspirational style,” per Target. Upcoming capsules will include home and office decor, kitchenware, food, entertaining essentials and more.

The collection boasts eye-popping patterns, such as tropical florals, polka dots, citrus prints, leopard and more. Expect wardrobe staples for the beach and pool, including midi dresses and jumpsuits in sleeveless, puff-sleeved and tie-front silhouettes; graphic tees; breezy shirtdresses and pants; maxi skirts; one-piece swimsuits; bikini separates; and more in inclusive sizes. Rounding out the collection are rattan clutches in lemon shapes, straw hats, sunglasses, hair accessories, earrings and beach towels.

Courtesy of Target

“As a small-town girl, I grew up with big dreams and now, those dreams have become a reality,” the 43-year-old says in a statement. “Target made me feel seen and created a safe space where I could be my authentic self. To me, joy comes from freedom, and I was free to be myself during this entire design process, which is reflected in the assortment. I hope my collections bring Target guests joy, love and optimism to their everyday lives.”

The social media star and actress released her first cookbook, Feeding The Soul, last fall and her second book, Cooking from the Spirit (HarperCollins), will arrive in October.

Courtesy of Target

Brown and Target also tapped 10 trailblazing women to front the campaign, including a Marine veteran and actress, pediatric neurosurgeon, leaders in the nonprofit world, a vegan chef, a baker, social workers, a DJ and a production assistant.

Shop the Tabitha Brown x Target collection here, and see our top summer-ready picks from the line below.

The Best Pieces to Shop from Tabitha Brown’s Target Collection

Tabitha Brown for Target Floral/Polka Dot Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Tabitha Brown for Target Puff Sleeve Midi Dress $40 Buy now

Tabitha Brown for Target Polka Dot Midi Skirt

Tabitha Brown for Target Polka Dot Midi Skirt $30 Buy now

Tabitha Brown for Target Floral Print One Piece Swimsuit

Tabitha Brown for Target Straw Hat

Tabitha Brown for Target Straw Hat $20 Buy now

Tabitha Brown for Target Botanical Print Tie-Front Jumpsuit

Tabitha Brown for Target Botanical Print Tie-Front Jumpsuit $40 Buy now

Tabitha Brown for Target Lemon Rattan Clutch Handbag

Tabitha Brown for Target Lemon Rattan Clutch Handbag $30 Buy now

Tabitha Brown for Target Floral Print Knotted Headband

Tabitha Brown for Target Floral Print Knotted Headband $10 Buy now

Tabitha Brown for Target Floral Print Halter Neck Bikini Top

Courtesy of Target

Tabitha Brown for Target Floral Print Halter Neck Bikini Top $25 Buy now

Tabitha Brown for Target Floral Print Midi Waist Cutout Bikini Bottom

Tabitha Brown for Target Floral Print Midi Waist Cutout Bikini Bottom $20 Buy now

Tabitha Brown for Target Tropical Printed Beach Towel

Tabitha Brown for Target Tropical Printed Beach Towel Buy now

Tabitha Brown for Target Tropical Print Tie-Front Jumpsuit

Tabitha Brown for Target Tropical Print Tie-Front Jumpsuit $40 Buy now

Tabitha Brown for Target Geometric Rattan Clutch Handbag

Tabitha Brown for Target Geometric Rattan Clutch Handbag $30 Buy now

Tabitha Brown for Target Sleeveless Tie-Front Midi Dress

Tabitha Brown for Target Sleeveless Tie-Front Midi Dress $35 Buy now

Tabitha Brown for Target Avocado Tassel Woven Straw Tote

Tabitha Brown for Target Avocado Tassel Woven Straw Tote $35 Buy now

Tabitha Brown for Target Woven Circular Drop Earrings

Tabitha Brown for Target Woven Circular Drop Earrings $15 Buy now

Tabitha Brown for Target Oversized Metal Frame Sunglasses

Tabitha Brown for Target Oversized Metal Frame Sunglasses $15 Buy now

Tabitha Brown for Target Botanical Print Embroidered Straw Hat