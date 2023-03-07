‘Ted Lasso’ Fans Can Cheer for AFC Richmond With These Tees and More Official Season 3 Merch

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Ahead of Ted Lasso‘s third (and potentially final) season, AFC Richmond fans can keep on cheering on (and believing in) the series’ newest merch collection.
The Emmy-winning comedy returns to Apple TV+ on March 15 and sees Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and his English football club face ups and downs on and off the field — but TV lovers can sport their team pride starting today with new clothing, accessories, home goods and sports gear inspired by the biscuit-loving coach and his crew.
Available on Warner Bros. Discovery’s WB Shop, the latest Ted Lasso merchandise includes a “Believe” capsule of tees inspired by the hand-drawn signs seen on the show alongside jackets, customizable Greyhounds jerseys, sweaters, jerseys, jewelry, a soccer ball, a dart board, a teacup set and more. There are also pool floats, beach tote bags and towels inspired by the club’s resident PR consultant, Keeley Jones (played by Juno Temple).
Related Stories
The online store also offers new AFC Richmond gear ($25 to $70), such as headbands, tank tops, cropped hoodies, sweatshirts and sweatpants emblazoned with the fictional team’s logo.
Now through April, Ted Lasso will also release licensed collections, including socks with Stance ($20 and up), stuffed toys by Build-A-Bear ($7 to $64), games with Monopoly and Uno!, a 500-piece Funko Pop! puzzle, a six-inch McFarlane Toys figurine and a Biscuits with the Boss flavor whipped up by Jen’s Splendid Ice Creams.
The series released a lineup of merchandise last fall that included Fisher-Price Little People sets, Crocs Jibbitz shoe charms and more. See the full season three collection and past collectibles at the WB Shop here, and shop some of the new merch and fan-favorite pieces below.
Ted Lasso Season 3 “Believe” Short-Sleeve Shirt
Ted Lasso Season 3 “Believe” Short-Sleeve Shirt
Ted Lasso Season 3 “Believe” Short-Sleeve Shirt
Ted Lasso Season 3 “Believe in Believe” Unisex Fleece Pullover
Ted Lasso Little People Collector Set
Ted Lasso Believe Pendant Necklace
Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Puffer Jacket
Funko Pop! Puzzle Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Jersey Headband
Ted Lasso Soccer Ball
Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Big R Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
Ted Lasso Believe Sherpa Blanket
Build-A-Bear Ted Lasso Happy Hugs Gift Set
Ted Lasso Believe Dartboard
Ted Lasso Monopoly
Ted Lasso Tea Cup & Saucer Set
Ted Lasso Season 2 A.F.C. Richmond Personalized Replica Jersey
