×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Ted Lasso’ Fans Can Cheer for AFC Richmond With These Tees and More Official Season 3 Merch

Ahead of the third season, the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ comedy has released a new line of apparel, accessories and more goods inspired by the Ted Lasso Way.

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso Season 3, Show-Inspired Tee
Courtesy of AppleTV+; WB Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Ahead of Ted Lasso‘s third (and potentially final) season, AFC Richmond fans can keep on cheering on (and believing in) the series’ newest merch collection.

The Emmy-winning comedy returns to Apple TV+ on March 15 and sees Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and his English football club face ups and downs on and off the field — but TV lovers can sport their team pride starting today with new clothing, accessories, home goods and sports gear inspired by the biscuit-loving coach and his crew.

Available on Warner Bros. Discovery’s WB Shop, the latest Ted Lasso merchandise includes a “Believe” capsule of tees inspired by the hand-drawn signs seen on the show alongside jackets, customizable Greyhounds jerseys, sweaters, jerseys, jewelry, a soccer ball, a dart board, a teacup set and more. There are also pool floats, beach tote bags and towels inspired by the club’s resident PR consultant, Keeley Jones (played by Juno Temple).

Related Stories

Jen Atkin for MasterClass
Lifestyle

Star Hairstylist Jen Atkin Reveals Must-Have Hair Tools, Tutorials and Pro Tips In New MasterClass

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ella Nelson at 8th Annual CHLA Make March Matter Kick-Off
Lifestyle

Jamie Lee Curtis On "Huckstering" for Children's Hospital L.A. and Her Favorite Charitable Gifts

The online store also offers new AFC Richmond gear ($25 to $70), such as headbands, tank tops, cropped hoodies, sweatshirts and sweatpants emblazoned with the fictional team’s logo.

Now through April, Ted Lasso will also release licensed collections, including socks with Stance ($20 and up), stuffed toys by Build-A-Bear ($7 to $64), games with Monopoly and Uno!, a 500-piece Funko Pop! puzzle, a six-inch McFarlane Toys figurine and a Biscuits with the Boss flavor whipped up by Jen’s Splendid Ice Creams.

The series released a lineup of merchandise last fall that included Fisher-Price Little People sets, Crocs Jibbitz shoe charms and more. See the full season three collection and past collectibles at the WB Shop here, and shop some of the new merch and fan-favorite pieces below.

Ted Lasso Season 3 “Believe” Short-Sleeve Shirt

Ted Lasso Season 3 Believe Short-Sleeve Shirt

WB Shop

Ted Lasso S3 Believe T-Shirt – Roy Kent $27

Buy now

Ted Lasso Season 3 “Believe” Short-Sleeve Shirt

Ted Lasso S3 Believe T-Shirt - Keeley Jones

Ted Lasso S3 Believe T-Shirt – Keeley Jones $27

Buy now

Ted Lasso Season 3 “Believe” Short-Sleeve Shirt

Ted Lasso Season 3 "Believe" Short-Sleeve Shirt - Isaac McAdoo

WB Shop

Ted Lasso S3 Believe T-Shirt – Isaac McAdoo $27

Buy now

Ted Lasso Season 3 “Believe in Believe” Unisex Fleece Pullover

Ted Lasso Believe in Believe Unisex Fleece Pullover

WB Shop

Ted Lasso Believe in Believe Unisex Fleece Pullover $55

Buy now

Ted Lasso Little People Collector Set

Ted Lasso Little People Collector Set

Amazon

Fisher-Price Little People Collector Ted Lasso, 6-Piece Special Edition Figure Set in Gift Box for Fans $24.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Ted Lasso Believe Pendant Necklace

Ted Lasso Believe Pendant Necklace

Ted Lasso Believe Pendant Necklace $15

Buy now

Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Puffer Jacket

Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Puffer Jacket

WB Shop

Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Puffer Jacket $75

Buy now

Funko Pop! Puzzle Ted Lasso

Funko Pop! Puzzle Ted Lasso

Amazon

Funko Pop! Puzzle: Ted Lasso $14.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Jersey Headband

Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Jersey Headband

WB Shop

Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Jersey Headband $25

Buy now

Ted Lasso Soccer Ball

Ted Lasso Soccer Ball

WB Shop

Ted Lasso Soccer Ball $43

Buy now

Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Big R Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Big R Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

WB Shop

Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Big R Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $55

Buy now

Ted Lasso Believe Sherpa Blanket

Ted Lasso Believe Sherpa Blanket

WB Shop

Ted Lasso Believe Sherpa Blanket $70

Buy now

Build-A-Bear Ted Lasso Happy Hugs Gift Set

Build-A-Bear Ted Lasso Happy Hugs Gift Set

Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear Ted Lasso Happy Hugs Gift Set $55

Buy now

Ted Lasso Believe Dartboard

Ted Lasso Believe Dartboard

WB Shop

Ted Lasso Believe Dartboard $99

Buy now

Ted Lasso Monopoly

Ted Lasso Monopoly

WB Shop

Ted Lasso Monopoly $45

Buy now

Ted Lasso Tea Cup & Saucer Set

Ted Lasso Tea Cup & Saucer Set

WB Shop

Ted Lasso Tea Cup & Saucer Set $50

Buy now

Ted Lasso Season 2 A.F.C. Richmond Personalized Replica Jersey

Ted Lasso Season 2 A.F.C. Richmond Personalized Replica Jersey

WB Shop

Ted Lasso A.F.C. Richmond Personalized Replica Jersey $70

Buy now

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad