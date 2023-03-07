‘Ted Lasso’ Fans Can Cheer for AFC Richmond With These Tees and More Official Season 3 Merch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Ahead of Ted Lasso‘s third (and potentially final) season, AFC Richmond fans can keep on cheering on (and believing in) the series’ newest merch collection.

The Emmy-winning comedy returns to Apple TV+ on March 15 and sees Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and his English football club face ups and downs on and off the field — but TV lovers can sport their team pride starting today with new clothing, accessories, home goods and sports gear inspired by the biscuit-loving coach and his crew.

Available on Warner Bros. Discovery’s WB Shop, the latest Ted Lasso merchandise includes a “Believe” capsule of tees inspired by the hand-drawn signs seen on the show alongside jackets, customizable Greyhounds jerseys, sweaters, jerseys, jewelry, a soccer ball, a dart board, a teacup set and more. There are also pool floats, beach tote bags and towels inspired by the club’s resident PR consultant, Keeley Jones (played by Juno Temple).

The online store also offers new AFC Richmond gear ($25 to $70), such as headbands, tank tops, cropped hoodies, sweatshirts and sweatpants emblazoned with the fictional team’s logo.

Now through April, Ted Lasso will also release licensed collections, including socks with Stance ($20 and up), stuffed toys by Build-A-Bear ($7 to $64), games with Monopoly and Uno!, a 500-piece Funko Pop! puzzle, a six-inch McFarlane Toys figurine and a Biscuits with the Boss flavor whipped up by Jen’s Splendid Ice Creams.

The series released a lineup of merchandise last fall that included Fisher-Price Little People sets, Crocs Jibbitz shoe charms and more. See the full season three collection and past collectibles at the WB Shop here, and shop some of the new merch and fan-favorite pieces below.

