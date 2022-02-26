‘The Batman’ Joins Fashionable Forces with Fossil, Puma, More — These Are the Best Items to Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Batman fans can suit up in stylish watches, designer bags, sleek sneakers, cool nail polish and more ahead of The Batman‘s theatrical debut March 4. DC Comics and Warner Bros. Consumer Products are joining forces with a slew of fashion, beauty, fitness and toy companies, marking the largest drop of Dark Knight merch in over a decade — and thus giving superfans plenty to add to their collections.

Lanvin, Puma, Fossil, EleVen by Venus Williams, Lego, Carhartt, Funko! Pop and Kross Studio are among the brands releasing The Batman collections.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman), Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Peter Sarsgaard as a Gotham City D.A. The latest trailer was revealed in December, which you can see below.

Big Apple shoppers can scoop up many of the collectibles at Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York flagship, where the window displays will be dressed as Gotham City as seen in the forthcoming film. Exclusive items from the collaborations across fashion, beauty, toys and accessories will be available at the store’s pop-up shop and online from March 15 to 29 — keep reading to learn more about some of the collections that are shoppable now and in the next month or so.

Lanvin

Hollywood-loved label Lanvin is among the luxury collaborators — joining Kross Studio and its $100K Batman Tourbillon timepiece — to give the DC Comics hero a high-fashion makeover. The French fashion house’s spring/summer 2022 collection, to be released in March, is comprised of dark jewel-toned ready-to-wear and accessories with an Art Deco-meets-Gotham aesthetic. Pieces range from eggplant purple leather blazers and skirts to satchels, metal mesh dresses and oversized men’s button-downs emblazoned with vintage illustrations of Batman and Catwoman.

Courtesy of Lanvin

Fossil

Starting Feb. 28, fans can shop Fossil’s 10-piece collection of timepieces, luxe leather goods and jewelry that nod to the Dark Knight and the Riddler. The movie-inspired capsule line is priced from $45 to $400 and is comprised of card cases, a waist pack, a bifold wallet, a wax seal ring, a slider bracelet, a dog tag necklace, a backpack and Batman and Riddler watches.

Courtesy of Fossil

Puma

Following its Justice League range (which features colorful pieces that nod to Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman), Puma will release its The Batman collection of adults and kids footwear, apparel and accessories Feb. 26 online and at select stores. Priced from $22 to $220, the line will include pieces inspired by the Caped Crusader and his Batmobile and Catwoman, such as the classic Puma suede shoes, a feline twist on the Fierce 2 sneakers, the RS-X and Mayze styles in all black with pops of red, and Court Rider kicks that nod to the two characters in the new film.

Runners and football players can also sport their Batman fandom with the Ultra and Future Z boots and other athletic gear made of Puma’s moisture-wicking DryCell material. Rounding out the line are women’s, men’s and kids hoodies, tees, T7 track suits, leggings, shorts, hats and more in Gotham-esque colorways and silhouettes.

Courtesy of Puma

Courtesy of Puma

EleVen by Venus Williams

For tennis- and track-ready DC devotees, Venus Williams-founded brand EleVen’s The Batman-inspired capsule promises stylish sweat gear for fashionable fitness enthusiasts. Expect sports bras and leggings in bright red lace-up styles and edgy black designs, monochromatic tennis dresses, jacquard animal print half-zip jackets and joggers and other tennis- and track-ready activewear.

Emilie Heath

Emilie Heath’s limited-edition nail polishes and accessories let Batman-obsessed beauty buffs showcase their fandom on their manicures. The Batman Trilogy collection features moody metallic lacquers — aptly named Madness, The Dark Knight and Vengeance — as well as nail decals, a crystal nail file and beauty clips. Currently available at the clean beauty brand’s website, the line will also land on Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus in April.

Ahead, see some of the pieces that Batman merch collectors can shop now and in the coming weeks.

