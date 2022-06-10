The Best Men’s Sunglasses from Hollywood-Loved Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

With Top Gun: Maverick in theaters, it’s no surprise that people are eyeing a new pair of statement sunglasses. But you don’t have to be Tom Cruise to pull off a swanky pair of shades. Protect your eyes — and look effortlessly cool while doing so — with some of the best men’s sunglasses from Hollywood-backed brands and labels seen on the big screen.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the most stylish sunglasses for men that will have you feeling fresh and suave this summer, no matter your budget or aesthetic.

1. RetroSuperFuture The Warhol Sunglasses

Inspired by Andy Warhol’s classic shades, these black keyhole bridge sunglasses by RetroSuperFuture are a good natural piece for the summer. Those sleek circular frames will never go out of style, and for the quality you’re getting, $180 isn’t bad either.

2. Ray-Ban Scuderia Ferrari Sunglasses

The Monaco Grand Prix may have already zoomed by, but that doesn’t mean you can’t channel the race with a pair of special edition sunnies. While Ray-Ban is best known for its Wayfarers and aviators seen on no shortage of stars, go instead for these Scuderia Ferrari frames — from one of the best fashion collaborations of the summer — and tap into the brand’s reliability with classic Italian style.

3. Fossil Julian Rectangle Sunglasses

Offering 100 percent UV protection, Fossil’s Julian frames are a good pair of versatile sunglasses if you don’t want to break the bank. At less than $100, they’re a good deal, too.

5. Privé Reveaux Surf City Sunglasses

If you’ve got a wide face and dig the retro surfer style, these polarized Surf City frames by Privé Revaux (the eyewear brand backed by Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson and other stars) let you pull off the look effortlessly.

6. Matsuda 2903 Sunglasses

More futuristic than some of the other shades on this list, the Matsuda 2903 sunglasses uses titanium to craft a different but cool take on circular frames. Matte gold finishes add a bit of an extra splash for a proper piece of luxury eyewear — one you’ll want to show off. (Linda Hamilton wore Matsuda in her iconic Terminator 2 scene, while Brad Pitt and Robert Downey Jr. have been seen in the Japanese brand.)

7. Persol Aviator Sunglasses

A reimagination of a classic silhouette, Persol’s aviators are foldable and a little more jagged than the type you might see on Maverick or Goose. The tortoiseshell finish gives it a modern and cool look.

8. Peepers Sol Sunglasses

Peepers’ square frame sunglasses are a bargain. At $27, they do all of the eye protection you’d expect from something far pricier, and they look the part, too. The grey case is also very convenient, and the frames are made from eco-friendly materials. For less than $30, these get the job done all while looking far fancier than they actually are.

9. Warby Parker Downing Sunglasses

Warby Parker’s Downing sunglasses offer a glossy, vintage-inspired interpretation of the increasingly popular circular frame with black lenses. You can also customize the frame width to fit your face.

10. Rimowa Pilot Transparent Sunglasses

Combining early 2000s R&B fashion with ’80s movie-star flair, the Rimowa Pilot shades are a distinctive summer look. Available in frames with colorful reflective graphic lenses (featuring Japan’s Shibuya crossing or Brazil’s Copacabana beach walk) and foldable matte options, the mirror look harkens to Top Gun, while the fact that they are rimless adds a modern touch. The two work together perfectly for a cool luxury pair of sunnies.

11. DL Eyewear Aylmer Sunglasses

Founded by fashionable frames-wearing star Dan Levy, DL Eyewear is a go-to for statement-making frames ranging from oversized cat-eye sunnies to casual wire-rimmed aviators. These oversized square Aylmer sunglasses add a ’70s-inspired finish to any summer poolside or beach ensemble, and the brown gradient nylon lenses offer 100 percent UVA/UVB protection. (They’re available in other lens tints, too.)

12. Gucci Square Rectangle Glasses

For a luxe twist on the classic Clubmaster frame, go for Gucci’s oversized square sunglasses made of glossy black acetate and gold hardware.

13. Vontellé Ankara Aviators

Vontellé’s Ankara aviators pay homage to the African heritage of its founders. Complete with traditional patterns as well as modern designs, the Black-owned company makes sunnies that combine new and old. They’re for a good cause, too, as Vontellé donates a portion of sales to homeless shelters and various charities.

14. Alexander Daas Victory Sunglasses

Often sported by Forest Whittaker, this charmingly retro pair from Alexander Daas combines Hollywood style with practicality. Not only are the Victory sunglasses stylish, but you can also choose different frame and lens combinations. (Michael Keaton sported the eyewear designer’s frames in Need for Speed, while Zendaya is reportedly a regular client at the brand’s L.A. boutique.)