How Anya Taylor-Joy and Costume Designer Amy Wescott Nailed the Lingerie Look in ‘The Menu’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Without spoiling the surprise, it’s not The Menu‘s fare that was memorable. So too was the fashion, particularly the lustrous lilac slip dress worn by Margot, played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

The horror-comedy also stars Nicholas Hoult as Tyler, Margot’s foodie boyfriend; and Ralph Fiennes as renowned chef Julian Slowick, who serves up an unforgettable dining experience at a high-end restaurant on a remote island.

The silk silhouette is from Fleur du Mal, the luxury lingerie and ready-to-wear label founded by Jennifer Zuccarini (who also co-founded Kiki de Montparnasse). The brand has also been worn by Rihanna, Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and many other stars.

Taylor-Joy worked directly with costume designer Amy Wescott to select the luxurious 100 percent silk piece, which retails for about $500 and is finished with a lace V-neckline. In addition to the light violet shade seen in the movie, the charmeuse also comes in black and white.

“After the first fitting with Anya, it was clear that a slip dress was a way to go, allowing for sexiness — but more importantly, vulnerability,” Wescott tells The Hollywood Reporter. “The dress offered a sense of being exposed. Fleur du Mal feels artisanal in its approach and the look is so unique which permitted Anya’s character to stand out in the environment with its lilac color and shine.”

Taylor-Joy previously told THR that the lilac shade she chose for Margot “was just a feeling… With Margot, I just saw the whole look. So when I was put in touch with the costume designer, Amy [Westcott], the first thing I said was that I know exactly what the outfit is.”

She continued, “If you want to get really nerdy about it, Margot doesn’t have that much money. So in my head, she’s got one dress. It’s slightly sexy, but still acceptable. She’s had a leather jacket that she’s had since she was 16 years old. It’s her go-to and her protection and it’s really worn in. She’s also wearing big chunky boots because she would never be able to afford Louboutins, nor would she want to be on a razor edge. She wants to be sturdy. And with all of that together, that kind of color just seemed right. It was the right level of edgy and harsh, but also just quite natural.”

For now, the exact dress worn by Taylor-Joy is exclusively available at Fleur Du Mal’s brick-and-mortar boutique in New York, but you can sign up for the waitlist to get notified by email when it returns online. (You can also email Fleur du Mal at boutique@fleurdumal.com for more details on how to order the piece.)

Those looking for last-minute New Year’s Eve looks can find similar styles from the label; shop them below, as well as more of the best silk slip dresses to wear beyond the boudoir. For a look like Margot’s in The Menu, pair it with one of our favorite leather jackets and boots, too.

Fleur Du Mal Margot Slip Dress Fleur du Mal Fleur Du Mal Margot Slip Dress $495 Buy now

Fleur Du Mal Daphne Lace Insert Gown Fleur Du Mal Fleur Du Mal Daphne Lace Insert Gown $525 Buy now

Fleur Du Mal Rose Lace Appliqué Slip Fleur Du Mal Fleur Du Mal Rose Lace Appliqué Slip $385 Buy now

Wayf Nanette Cowl Neck Midi Slipdress Nordstrom Wayf Nanette Cowl Neck Midi Slipdress $385 Buy now

Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress Quince Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress $80 Buy now

Fleur Du Mal Sheer Plunge Bias Slip Fleur Du Mal Fleur Du Mal Sheer Plunge Bias Slip (reg. $395) $277 Buy now

L’Academie The Mindy Midi Dress Fleur Du Mal L’Academie The Mindy Midi Dress (reg. $258) $117 Buy now

Reformation Jeany Silk Dress Reformation Reformation Jeany Silk Dress $328 Buy now