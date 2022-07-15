This Official ‘Office’ Lego Set Belongs on the Desk of Every Dunder Mifflin Paper Pusher

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Lego is putting Dunder Mifflin’s hardly-working paper pushers to, well, work with a new building set inspired by The Office.

Landing on shelves October 1, the 1,164-piece building set is available for pre-order for $120 starting today exclusively online at Walmart in the U.S. and Canada. The kit was dreamed up by members of the Lego Ideas community of fan designers, and includes an illustrated booklet about The Office and the set’s creators, as well as step-by-step instructions.

Show devotees can build the office of Michael Scott (played by Steve Carrell in the cult-favorite comedy series), the conference room and the sales area, and set up 15 mini-figurines inspired by show characters including Dunder Mifflin Stanton’s head honcho as well as Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Ryan Howard, Angela Martin and her cat Garbage, Oscar Martinez, Kevin Malone, Stanley Hudson, Kelly Kapoor, Phyllis Lapin Vance, Meredith Palmer, Creed Bratton, Toby Flenderson and Darryl Philbin. Builders can also turn two figures’ heads to change their facial expressions, too.

Fans will notice the kit’s faithful recreation of the fictional conglomerate’s Stanton branch, from the office layout and Jim and Dwight’s desk island to Phyllis and Stanley’s workstation. There are also Easter egg accessories such as Michael’s screenplay, Dwight’s hidden weapons, Jim’s teapot, Pam’s engagement ring, Kevin’s pot of chili, a stapler encased in gelatin and even Michael’s “World’s Best Boss” coffee mug.

Courtesy of Lego

Based off the first seven seasons of the NBC show (which is now streaming on Peacock), the Lego set is the brainchild of superfan and Lego Ideas community member Jaijai Lewis, who submitted his first The Office model in 2014, followed by another version in 2019. Both sets earned the 10,000 votes of support needed to be considered for production, and previous builds included the kitchen, the annex and the accounting and quality assurance departments. The third iteration (a more “reasonable size” that was ultimately approved) was co-created with fellow Lego Ideas designers — and husband-and-wife builders — Laura and Chris Perron.

“For me, it’s a show I go to for comfort. It’s hilarious, relatable and heartwarming. I’ve heard from thousands of supporters over the years that during moments of hardship, they will watch it to lift their spirits,” Lewis says in a statement. “Overall, I worked on this project for nearly seven years. I used behind-the scenes photos, set blueprints and re-watched the show as references for my designs. It was a lot of fun to recreate classic moments from the show over the years. Even after I hit 10,000 votes, I continued adding new features to improve the model. One of my biggest changes was rescaling it to make the set smaller while keeping so many characters. I’m so grateful to the fans who came out to promote and vote for my latest designs, it really means a lot to me.”

Courtesy of Lego

Laura Perron adds, “This project let me combine three things I love: my husband (Chris), The Office and Lego bricks! We’re huge fans of the show and worked out a lot of the references and jokes in the model over dinner conversations at home. I’m really happy with how the reception desk turned out — its curve is very iconic, and we wanted to get it just right.”

“Jaijai did a great job refining the scope and scale of the model, and we created the final layout and structure to capture as many iconic angles as possible,” explains Chris Perron. “It was special being able to co-design this set with my wife, Laura; we felt we could play up the Jim and Pam dynamic. We didn’t want to hold back on references, so there are extra stickers and accessories to recreate your favorite moments.”

Get to work and pre-order the Lego The Office kit at Walmart online here, and see below for additional photos and to shop more gifts and merch inspired by the series.





Lego 'The Office' Building Set $120 Buy now

Courtesy of Lego

Courtesy of Lego

More The Office Gifts and Merch to Shop

Ripple Junction Men’s Vintage The Office Dunder Mifflin T-Shirt

Ripple Junction Men’s Vintage The Office Dunder Mifflin T-Shirt $23.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Funko TV: Pop! The Office Figurine Set with Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert

Funko TV: Pop! The Office Figurine Set $27.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Cardinal The Office Trivia Game

Cardinal The Office Trivia Game $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Funko Pop! TV: The Office Customizable Chrome Dundie Award

Funko Pop! TV: The Office Customizable Chrome Dundie Award $13.13 on Amazon.com Buy now

UNO The Office Card Game

UNO The Office Card Game $5.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Office Threat Level Midnight Michael Scott T-Shirt

The Office Threat Level Midnight Michael Scott T-Shirt $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Office Merchandise Shot Glass Gift Set

The Office Merchandise Shot Glass Gift Set $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fisher-Price Little People Collector The Office Figure Set