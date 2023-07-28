‘Theater Camp’ Channels Its Dramatic Faculty Into Classic Boat Shoes and Swap-Ready Snacks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Theater Camp has tapped stylish and sweet brands to capture the dramatic spirit of its fictional faculty.

Co-directed by stars Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman and fellow screenwriters Noah Galvin and Tony Award-winner Ben Platt, the mockumentary-style film has partnered with iconic sea-faring shoe brand Sperry and Dylan’s Candy Bar on fun collaborations to shine a spotlight on the comedy that’s currently in theaters. (After all, project promotion is currently off the table for striking actors and writers.)

Theater Camp follows AdirondACTS, a struggling summer retreat in upstate New York founded by Joan (Amy Sedaris), whose strobe light-induced seizure in the middle of a production leaves the camp’s counselors scrambling just as the season’s new students are set to arrive.

Joan’s son, crypto-bro-turned-camp director Troy (Jimmy Tatro), is in charge of boosting the business despite his lack of passion for his mother’s creative pursuits. AdirondACTS’ faculty includes technical director Glenn (Galvin), costume designer Gigi (Owen Thiele), dance teacher Clive (Nathan Lee Graham) and resident Rodgers and Hammerstein, Amos (Platt) and Rebecca-Diane (Gordon). Campers include Minari‘s Alan Kim, 13: The Musical‘s Luke Islam, …And Just Like That‘s Alexande Bello, Bailee Bonick, Donovan Colan and others.

Sperry is stepping into another Hollywood collab (it most recently teamed with Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty) with its Theater Camp edit, which envisions the film’s characters as shoe styles. Joan is the Crest Vibe Sneaker in crisp linen white, aspiring actor Amos is the signature brown leather boat shoe and multihyphenate medium-composer-aspiring performer Rebecca-Diane is the Angelfish boat shoe. Troy, Clive and fight choreographer Janet (Ayo Edebiri) are embodied in the Cloud CVO deck sneaker (the multi-colored Rowing Blazer pattern, Warm & Wonderful sheep print and the classic navy canvas style, respectively.)

Assistant camp director Rita is the SeaCycled Crest Vibe sneakers made of recycled cotton and polyester, costume director Gigi is the paint-splattered Pride boat shoe in denim and Glenn is the eco-conscious SeaCycled Striper II CVO Baja shoe in recycled cotton and hemp.

Dylan’s Candy Bar whipped up a summer camp swap-ready collection of sweets, including a limited-edition candy-filled backpack ($35) that includes a special movie-inspired name tag. (Those who attended the East Hampton screening in New York were treated to a candy canteen to enjoy during the film.)

“One of my favorite camp memories is, when I was younger, candy was currency at camp,” says Galvin in a statement. “So, I used to scrounge through my father’s glove compartment for any loose change so that I could buy a [Kit-Kat] Big Kat, which was a very important treat.”

Adds Platt, “Whereas I was at a camp where they gave us canteen, which is rationed candy once a week. Candy and summer camp go hand in hand, which is why we are so excited that Dylan’s has created a limited edition Theater Camp backpack of goodies with a special name tag.”

Shop the full Sperry collection here and the Dylan’s Candy Bar sweets pack online here and at the brand’s stores in LA and NY.