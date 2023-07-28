×
The Sold-Out ‘Dream Cream’ Moisturizer Is Back In Stock and On Sale for $39

Beauty influencers and dermatologists alike rave about the Dream Cream, which uses a gentle, plant-based formula to hydrate and restore your skin while you sleep

three ships beauty dream cream
Three Ships Beauty

We all know the importance of a good moisturizer and sunscreen for the day, but beauty experts say it’s important to add a night cream to your skincare routine too. We like the viral “Dream Cream” from Three Ships Beauty, which has become a bestseller online thanks to its creamy, lightweight texture and serious skin benefits.

Available for $39 online, the Dream Cream consistently sells out, but it’s back in stock as of this writing on the Three Ships Beauty website.

three ships beauty dream cream
Three Ships Beauty
Three Ships Beauty Dream Cream $39
Buy now

Both beauty influencers and dermatologists alike have raved about the Dream Cream, which uses a gentle, plant-based formula to help hydrate and restore your skin while you sleep. The formula include retinol from Picão Preto, a medicinal herb that’s native to Brazil, and squalane, which has moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties. Shorea butter, meantime, is a type of seed butter that delivers intense hydration and nourishment without being as heavy as traditional shea butter.

What that means: smoother, softer skin and a brighter overall complexion. One reviewer comments that they’ve seen a “decrease in redness and blemishes,” while another says her skin has “improved greatly with texture and brightness.”

The Three Ships Beauty night cream is dermatologist-tested and certified vegan and cruelty-free. It is also EWG-certified, which means it’s been approved by toxicologists and chemists to be free from harmful chemicals.

Pair this night cream with a good serum after cleansing, and massage gently into your skin before bed. Three Ships Beauty says their Dream Cream was shown to “deeply replenish moisture and decrease the appearance of fine lines.”

We like that Three Ships Beauty is female-founded and that they manufacture all of their products in Canada. This “Dream Cream” is one of their bestsellers and it frequently sells out, so we recommend picking this up while it’s still in stock. See more details here.

