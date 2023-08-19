Timex’s Sold-Out Pan Am Waterbury Watch Is Back In Stock

Welcome to The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Travel Week! Hollywood stars and insiders log millions of miles for filming, festivals and wherever else the red carpet takes them, so why not look to these frequent flyers for travel inspiration? With summer destinations still beckoning (and plenty of time to plan for fall trips), this week we’re highlighting insider-approved essentials, style and travel tips, new gear, hotel-inspired decor, deals and more. Allons-y!

Amid soaring flight delays and cancellations, the golden age of air travel will likely never return to the gate. (The cocktail lounges! The designer uniforms! Legroom!) Timex’s Pan Am Waterbury watch is one way for timepiece collectors and history enthusiasts to fly back in time — and after selling out last year, the exclusive collab is back in stock.

Priced from $179-$219, the Timex x Pan Am collection features the watchmaker’s lassic Waterbury in a 42mm stainless steel case with a leather strap. The nostalgic watch is available in a chronograph movement or a date display, and nods to “the precision, ergonomics, and unencumbered legibility all but required by early aviators as they took to the skies, incorporating bold Arabic indices on its uncomplicated navy-blue dial.”

Pan Am-inspired design touches include the iconic airlines’ globe logo on the accent plates, crown, strap hardware and case back, while the metallic blue dial and luminescent hands channel the defunct airway’s colorways. The watches are water resistant up to 50 meters, and they come in a colorful collector gift set with a vintage-inspired lapel pin.

Founded in 1927, Pan Am once billed itself as “the world’s most experienced airline” and represented the luxurious Jet Age. It filed for bankruptcy in 1991, and has starred on the big and small screens, including in the retro ABC series Pan Am, two Indiana Jones movies, plenty of 007 films and others. And let’s not forget that Leonardo DiCaprio played con artist and faux Pan Am pilot Frank Abagnal Jr. in Catch Me If You Can.

Shop the Timex x Pan Am collab online here.