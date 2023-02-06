Tom Brady Strips Down In His Underwear Brand In Latest Post-Retirement Selfie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Tom Brady is using his newfound free time to make good on past promises — starting with an underwear selfie. On the heels of his second retirement announcement (and recently finalized divorce from Gisele Bündchen), the newly single NFL superstar stripped down to his skivvies on Twitter to plug his namesake clothing brand ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The 45-year-old Super Bowl great and 80 for Brady producer/star posted a photo wearing his Brady boxer briefs, tagging NFL buddies Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski with the question, “Did I do it right?”

Brady told The Hollywood Reporter last year that there were “challenges that I’ve set out that I have to meet. A few guys challenged me online to [post] some photos, so I gotta come through on that.” His undie pic also fulfilled his commitment to recreate his company’s on-model product photos if a previous tweet garnered more than 40,000 likes.

The athlete was also presumably throwing it back to his 2000 shirtless combine photo that resurfaces every NFL draft day, proving how a 199th pick could go on to become one of the greatest Super Bowl champions. Edelman a few years ago poked fun at his fellow Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate with a Photoshopped image of his head atop Brady’s body. Gronkowski also came out of retirement and reunited with his former New England Patriots teammate as a Buccaneer.

Brady and Bündchen went viral last year when the duo shared a video on Instagram to promote his then-newly-launched underwear. In a tweet, the clothing brand called it “the most comfortable underwear ever that never loses its shape, and is @giseleofficial approved.”

The underwear costs only $20 a pair or $85 for five, making it a great Valentine’s Day gift for Brady devotees. Made of breathable cotton with a darted molded pouch, the brand touts the underpinnings as “the perfect natural feeling underwear [with] game-changing shape retention.” They come in sizes S to XL in seven colors, and are finished with a comfortable jacquard waistband.

Brady will begin a new career in broadcast at Fox Sports in the fall of 2024. He previously told THR that he plans to tackle even more Hollywood projects.

Below, shop Brady’s Valentine’s Day-ready boxer briefs, plus more gift picks from the superstar athlete’s brand.

