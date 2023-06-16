Tory Burch Sandals Start at $52 As Part of Massive Sale Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Just in time for summer, some of Tory Burch’s most iconic sandals are going on sale, with discounts of up to 60 percent off. It’s all part of the Hollywood-loved designer’s Semi-Annual Sale, which is happening now and runs until July 5.

Beloved by celebrities like Olivia Wilde, Emily Blunt and Julianne Moore, Burch is known for her colorful and elegant pieces that are as at home in Malibu and the Hamptons as they are on a beach vacation or cruise. (The designer also recently created custom 2023 Met Gala looks for Emily Ratajkowski, Phoebe Bridgers and Liu Wen.) Their new promotion gets you an additional 25 percent off sale items, further discounting pieces that were previously marked down.

The best deal is on Tory Burch’s Mini Miller Jelly Thong Sandal, which is marked down to just $52. That’s a $46 discount and the lowest price we’ve seen online for the popular summer staple. Four colors of the thong sandal are on sale, with multiple sizes still available as of this writing.

Tory Burch

The Tory Burch Roxanne Jelly Sandal, meantime, is now just $60 — more than 50 percent off the regular price. The T-strap sandal features the iconic Tory Burch logo on the top, with a water-resistant footbed that makes this great for the pool and beach.

If you’re looking for slides, the Eleanor Jelly Slides (including this very Barbiecore shade) are now just $90 – a massive discount for these popular slip-ons, which often retail for more than $200.

A number of Tory Burch flats, loafers, espadrilles and sneakers are marked down for the Semi-Annual Sale, with many of them getting a rare discount for the first time. See the full shoe sale selection here.

Looking for a new bag? Popular Tory Burch totes and handbags are marked down up to 50 percent off as part of the sale, with prices starting at just $179. The Mini Perry Tote (which doubles as a chic crossbody) is just $157 — the cheapest price we’re seeing online for this viral bag, which comes in a host of fresh summer colors.

Tory Burch

The must-have deal: the iconic Ella Tote Bag is just $262 — a whopping 47 percent off its regular price. The canvas tote bag features a large Tory Burch logo prominently displayed, with plenty of room inside for your wallet, laptop and other essentials. It’s the quintessential Tory Burch tote and it’s rarely discounted, but you can find it on sale now.

Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual Sale runs until July 5 but as with all Tory Burch deals, pieces are moving fast and limited quantities are available. You can shop the full sale now at ToryBurch.com.