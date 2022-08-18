‘Toy Story’ and Casetify’s New Tech Accessories Collection Will Keep Your Gear Adventure-Ready

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Clumsy as Rex when it comes to handling your tech? Gadget-loving Toy Story fans can keep their devices adventure-proof with the Pixar film’s nostalgic new collaboration with Casetify.

The tech accessories brand’s new Toy Story Co-Lab collection with Disney stars Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Slinky, Rex, Ham and the rest of Andy’s adventurous gang as well as newcomers like Forky and Lotso. Priced from $35 to $85, the line includes Casetify’s best-selling Impact, Ultra Impact, Ultra Impact Compostable and Mirror cases for Apple iPhone, Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones. There are also AirPod and AirPod Pro cases, Saffiano leather Apple Watch straps, MacBook and iPad snap cases, AirTag holders, Nintendo Switch cases, wireless chargers and beaded phone straps.

Toy Story fans will love whimsical designs that nod to the movie, including all-over sticker motifs inspired by the film, Andy’s dreamy cloud wallpaper, Sid’s skull emblem, the iconic yellow and red Luxo ball (which comes in the form of MagSafe chargers and AirTag holders) and more. There’s even more in store for those who shop on Casetify’s Co-Lab app, where exclusive items (including gear emblazoned with Woody’s sheriff badge, Buzz’s Space Ranger emblem and other designs) will be available through the end of August.

The latest Casetify and Disney collaboration follows the June 17 release of Pixar’s Lightyear, which marks the 1995 film’s first full-length spinoff after three sequels (released in 1999, 2010 and 209). The new animated movie stars Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear and also features Uzo Aduba, Keke Palmer and Taika Waititi.

See more photos of the Casetify x Toy Story collection and shop pieces from the capsule below.

