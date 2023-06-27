This $30 Cooling Eye Balm Is Saving My Tired, Puffy Eyes This Summer and Beyond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

As a working parent, I never felt truly seen until I binged Workin’ Moms, Katherine Reitman’s mommedy (mom comedy!) that, in her own words, “points a flashlight into the darkest corners of motherhood.” The Canadian series’ depictions of stress-filled days and sleepless nights struck a certain chord in this chronically under-rested person (I’ll save my sleep issues for another day), and as a result, I’ve tried nearly every beauty product under the sun that promises to erase the dark circles under my slumber-deprived eyes.

Getting better quality shut-eye is always the goal, of course, but I’ve found other semi-permanent solutions for faking the wide-awake look: injectables (which I tried for the first time in 2022 and did wonders!) and an excellent concealer (Rihanna’s $30 Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch is my current favorite).

But when it comes to soothing under-eye puffiness and getting a glow on the go, Tula’s Glow + Get It Cooling Eye Balm ($30) is a must in my on-the-go makeup kit. I have dehydrated (not dry) combination skin that tends to get slightly oily in the heat, and while this balm’s hydrating and brightening benefits are great, it’s the instant cooling effect that makes this product my MVP — especially during summer.

Thanks to the ingredient, menthyl lactate (which contains no menthol or alcohol), I only need a few swipes to feel instantly refreshed when my under eyes feel puffy, tired or dry. I find myself reaching for Tula’s balm around the 2 o’clock slump — also around the time when I’m also craving a double shot — and it feels like a mini energy drink that makes my eyes feel sufficiently bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.

The hyaluronic acid delivers much-needed hydration, and the balm also contains caffeine, aloe water, apple and watermelon, which the brand says helps firm and tighten the appearance of skin to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles (no amount of late afternoon cold brew can do that.) It’s also formulated with blueberry to help protect delicate skin and probiotics to promote skin smoothness.

I love the travel-friendly .3-ounce size, and that the formula goes on easily over foundation and concealer without creating a cakey effect. Most importantly for my sensitive skin, the balm (like the rest of Tula’s vegan and cruelty-free products), is formulated without fragrances, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, dimethicone, mineral oil and petrolatum, triclosan, formaldehyde and formaldehyde-releasing preservatives, oxybenzone. (The dermatologist-tested brand doesn’t use any of the 1,600 ingredients that are banned by the European Union, and Tula is on Sephora and Ulta’s clean beauty lists.)

I’m not the only one who loves this balm. Tula’s bright blue tube was spotted on Mandy Moore’s bathroom counter (seated right next to another blue bottle by Augustinus Bader) in her Instagram Stories last year, and the This Is Us star also raved about the product in a pandemic GRWM video back in 2020 for the Hollywood-loved Streicher sisters‘ Instagram.

The brand was founded by Dr. Roshini Raj, a board-certified gastroenterologist who has been studying the effects of probiotics on the microbiome for over two decades. As a result, probiotic extracts and superfoods are the foundation of Tula, which boasts clinically effective formulas that help to nourish, soothe and balance the skin, calm irritation and improve hydration.

Next, you can bet I’ll be trying Tula’s 24-7 Power Swipe, the next step up from its Cooling Balm that contains the patent-pending S6Pro Complex “designed to deliver six clinically-proven benefits, helping to restore, nourish, soothe, strengthen, improve and protect all skin types.”

Shop Tula’s Glow + Get It Cooling Eye Balm for $30 at the brand’s website here (and cross your fingers that it goes on sale during 4th of July).