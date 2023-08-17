×
Hollywood-Loved Brand Tumi’s New Leather Goods Line Is Inspired by This Starry New York Beach Town

Singer-songwriter Renée Rapp reps the new Georgica collection of women's totes, backpacks and other effortlessly luxe accessories.

Renee Rapp in Tumi Georgica Collection Campaign
Courtesy of Tumi

Welcome to The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Travel Week! Hollywood stars and insiders log millions of miles for filming, festivals and wherever else the red carpet takes them, so why not look to these frequent flyers for travel inspiration? With summer destinations still beckoning (and plenty of time to plan for fall trips), this week we’re highlighting insider-approved essentials, style and travel tips, deals and more. Allons-y!

Hollywood-repped travel goods brand Tumi is outfitting everyday travelers’ wardrobes with its new leather accessories collection.

The luxe lifestyle label’s minimalist Georgica line ($195-$795) takes inspiration from East Hampton‘s Georgica Beach — a stone throw’s away from Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s $26 million lakefront home — and comprises buttery soft leather tote bags, backpacks, crossbodies and laptop sleeves in neutral shades such as black and taupe alongside a new deep plum colorway. The carryalls feature Tumi’s signature design touches that blend function with fashion, such as convenient pockets, zippered compartments, carabiner clips and key leashes. They also come with the company’s Tracer product recovery service, classic monogramming and a five-year warranty.

As part of its starry Essentially Beautiful campaign, Tumi tapped The Sex Lives of College Girls star and singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp to showcase the latest pieces alongside actor Anthony Ramos, Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, musician Gracie Abrams (the daughter of filmmaker J.J. Abrams) and South Korean soccer player Son Heung-min. The fall season also introduces new hues and textures, including blush, red and hunter green, seen in Tumi’s Voyageur Celina nylon backpacks, 19 Degree and Tegra-Lite suitcases and other bestsellers.

Tumi has previously teamed with Rosario Dawson and Alexander Skarsgård in ad campaigns, and the New Jersey-based company’s luggage and travel gear has also been toted by Meghan Markle, Kaia Gerber, Princess Beatrice, Chris Pratt and Tom Hiddleston, to name just a handful.

See a few pieces from the Georgica line below, and shop the full collection at Tumi.com.

