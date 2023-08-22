Inside Hollywood-Loved Fashion Designer Ulla Johnson’s First Los Angeles Store

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Ulla Johnson, the New York-based fashion designer known for her boho-chic print dresses and separates, has opened a west coast flagship store in West Hollywood.

The two-story WeHo location (at 8823 Beverly Blvd.) is filled with the brand’s complete ready-to-wear collections, which include swimwear and a sustainable denim collection made in Los Angeles, as well as handbags, jewelry, shoes and accessories. Also in the mix are limited-edition pieces designed exclusively for the store and a curation of antique and estate fine jewelry in conjunction with New York company Kentshire.

Decorated in collaboration with L.A.-based interior designer Kelly Wearstler, the 3,000-square-foot space boasts a 16-foot Brachychiton tree and a solarium filled with plants from Malibu nurseries. Furnishings and sculptures are crafted primarily by local artisans of organic materials such as woven raffia, resin, burl wood and handwoven textiles mixed with vintage finds. Rotating art installations and a series of talks on cultural topics are planned.

Jenna Ortega, Stephanie Hsu, Yara Shahidi, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Debra Messing, Rose Byrne and Toni Colette are among the label’s strong Hollywood following. Below, see more photos of Ulla Johnson’s new LA boutique and shop some of the stars’ favorite styles.

Courtesy of Ulla Johnson

Courtesy of Ulla Johnson

Courtesy of Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson Adora Turtleneck

For a pop of color and texture, Jenna Ortega slipped the pink-hued Adora Italian lace turtleneck by Ulla Johnson under a double-breasted blazer paired with shorts.

Ulla Johnson Adora Turtleneck $490 Buy now

Ulla Johnson Lelita Dress

It’s all about the sleeves in this shimmery copper Lelita dress from the Fall/Winter 2023 runway show, as seen on Physical star Rose Byrne.

Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson Lelita Dress $1,290 Buy now

Ulla Johnson Fia Top

Stephanie Hsu went for a similarly pouf-sleeved Fia top by Ulla Johnson paired with the coordinating waxed leather Cyrus pant — a standout piece from the fall collection.

Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson Fia Top $490 Buy now

Ulla Johnson Theodora Pullover

Yara Shahidi stepped out in Ulla Johnson’s sheer green Theodora sweater embellished with feminine frills.

Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson Theodora Pullover $590 Buy now

Ulla Johnson Aveline Gown

Ulla Johnson’s best-selling Aveline dress in black silk with a graphic print and romantic ruffles was worn recently by Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson Aveline Gown $1,090 Buy now

Ulla Johnson Avia Dress

In mid-July, Toni Collette was all smiles on the Italian island of Ischia, donning Ulla Johnson’s ruffled silk twill Avia dress in a pretty shibori print.

Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson Avia Dress $790 Buy now

Ulla Johnson Izra Gown

Debra Messing took to the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival in June wearing Ulla Johnson’s puff-sleeved print taffeta Izra gown.

Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson Izra Gown $890 Buy now

Ulla Johnson Irvette Skirt

Judy Greer was also spotted at the Tribeca Film Festival donning Ulla Johnson’s iridescent black satin Flo top with the matching Irvette maxi skirt that has a built-in belt with brass detailing.

Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson Irvette Skirt $690 Buy now

Ulla Johnson, 8823 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood; open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday