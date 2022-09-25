Ulta’s Fall Haul Sale Promises Up to Half Off Star-Founded Beauty Brands and More

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Fresh off the 21 Days of Beauty blowout, Ulta is kicking off fall with even more savings. Now through Oct. 1, the beauty retailer is slashing prices to the tune of up to 50 percent off across every department.
Ulta’s Fall Haul event boasts major markdowns on cosmetics (including some of the best waterproof mascaras and face mists), skincare, hair care and accessories, nail care, bath and body products, beauty tools and wellness as well as Ulta’s in-house line of makeup. The mix also includes a slew of Hollywood-backed brands, such as Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence By Mills, Halsey’s About-Face, Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty, Kristen Bell’s Happy Dance and Moon oral care (Kendall Jenner is an investor), to name just a few.
Some of the best deals on drugstore brands include 40 percent off Wet N Wild; 30 percent off Pixi and select makeup from Covergirl (America Ferrera and Lili Reinhart are faces of the Clean Fresh line), e.l.f., L’Oreal, Maybelline, Milani and Revlon; 20 percent off select skin care from Aveeno, Cerave, Garnier, La Roche-Pochay, Aquaphor and Neutrogena; and up to 30 percent off body care and tools from Hempz, The Body Shop, Lano, Dr. Teal’s, J.R. Watkins, Daily Concepts and Flawless by Finishing Touch.
Beauty buffs can also save big on Mario Badescu, Mad Hippie, Bliss, Winky Lux, Morphe and other prestige beauty lines, and there are also discounts on brands that meet Ulta’s Conscious Beauty standards, including Cocokind, PYT Beauty, Physicians Formula, Undone Beauty, Fourth Ray Beauty, Burt’s Bees and many others.
Though the blowout is happening in stores and online, there are a handful of deals that are only available at Ulta’s website. Online-only promos include 40 percent off It Cosmetics minis and I Heart Revolution; 30 percent off lip and eye products from Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty, makeup from Peyton List-founded PYT Beauty, pediatrician-approved cosmetics from Petite N Pretty, nail treatments and lacquers from Le Mini Macaron and Londontown, skincare from Pur, tanning products from Bondi Sands and Hollywood hairstylist Kristin Ess’ hair tools, among others.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals at Ulta’s Fall Haul sale; see our top picks below and shop the entire event online here.
The Best Ulta Fall Haul Deals on Makeup and Tools
Florence By Mills (30% off makeup)
About-Face (25% off everything)
It Cosmetics (40% off all minis)
PYT Beauty (30% off everything)
Wet N Wild (40% off makeup)
Makeup Revolution (40% off makeup)
Petite N Pretty (30% off everything)
NYX Professional Makeup (buy 2, get 1 free)
Juvia’s Place (30% off eye and face makeup)
Maybelline (30% off everything)
Kiss (30% off everything)
Revlon (30% off select eye makeup)
L’Oreal (30% off select mascaras)
I Heart Revolution (40% off everything)
Pacifica (25 to 30% off peselect products)
Covergirl (30% off select eye makeup)
Flower Beauty (30% off lip and eye products)
Real Techniques (30% off everything)
Ulta Beauty Collection (50% off select brushes)
Conair (30% off makeup mirrors)
The Best Ulta Fall Haul Deals on Skin Care, Tools and Devices
It Cosmetics (40% off all minis)
Happy Dance CBD Look Alive Face Moisturizer
Honest Beauty (30% off skincare)
Mario Badescu (30% off everything)
La Roche-Posay (20% off Toleriane collection)
Garnier (20% off micellar waters)
Olay (20% off moisturizers)
Bioré (30% off everything)
Thayers (20% off everything)
Avène (30% off select lines)
Cocokind (30% off everything)
L’Oreal (20% off select serums)
Aveeno (20% off select products)
Pur (30% off skin care)
Flawless by Finishing Touch (25% off everything)
Pixi (30% off everything)
e.l.f. Cosmetics (30% off everything)
Tonymoly Jelly Lip Melt Treatment (25% off)
The Best Ulta Fall Haul Deals on Hair Care and Tools
Kristin Ess Hair (30% off select tools online only)
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush (30% off)
Batiste Original Dry Shampoo, 4.2 oz. (select dry shampoos for $8)
Andrew Fitzsimons (30% off everything)
Bed Head Wave Affair Jumbo 3 Barrel Ceramic Hair Waver
Coco & Eve (30% off everything)
Tresemme Tres Two Extra Hold Hair Spray (30% off select hair sprays)
Scunci (30% off everything)
Tangle Teezer (30% off vented hairbrushes)
Locks & Mane (30% off everything)
The Best Ulta Fall Haul Deals on Bath, Body and Oral Care Products
Daily Concepts (30% off everything)
Eczema Honey (25% off everything)
Blume (25% off everything)
Hollywood Fashion Secrets (30% off everything)
Dr. Teal’s (buy 1, get 1 40% off)
Nair (25% off everything)
The Best Ulta Fall Haul Deals on Nail Care
Le Mini Macaron (30% off everything)
Londontown (30% off everything)
Frenchie ImPress x Alice + Olivia Press-On Manicure
Sally Hansen (30% off everything)
The Best Ulta Fall Haul Deals on Wellness Products
Goli (25% off everything)
Olly (25% off everything)
Love Wellness (25% off select items)
