Ulta’s Fall Haul Sale Promises Up to Half Off Star-Founded Beauty Brands and More

Fresh off the 21 Days of Beauty blowout, Ulta is kicking off fall with even more savings. Now through Oct. 1, the beauty retailer is slashing prices to the tune of up to 50 percent off across every department.

Ulta’s Fall Haul event boasts major markdowns on cosmetics (including some of the best waterproof mascaras and face mists), skincare, hair care and accessories, nail care, bath and body products, beauty tools and wellness as well as Ulta’s in-house line of makeup. The mix also includes a slew of Hollywood-backed brands, such as Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence By Mills, Halsey’s About-Face, Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty, Kristen Bell’s Happy Dance and Moon oral care (Kendall Jenner is an investor), to name just a few.

Some of the best deals on drugstore brands include 40 percent off Wet N Wild; 30 percent off Pixi and select makeup from Covergirl (America Ferrera and Lili Reinhart are faces of the Clean Fresh line), e.l.f., L’Oreal, Maybelline, Milani and Revlon; 20 percent off select skin care from Aveeno, Cerave, Garnier, La Roche-Pochay, Aquaphor and Neutrogena; and up to 30 percent off body care and tools from Hempz, The Body Shop, Lano, Dr. Teal’s, J.R. Watkins, Daily Concepts and Flawless by Finishing Touch.

Beauty buffs can also save big on Mario Badescu, Mad Hippie, Bliss, Winky Lux, Morphe and other prestige beauty lines, and there are also discounts on brands that meet Ulta’s Conscious Beauty standards, including Cocokind, PYT Beauty, Physicians Formula, Undone Beauty, Fourth Ray Beauty, Burt’s Bees and many others.

Though the blowout is happening in stores and online, there are a handful of deals that are only available at Ulta’s website. Online-only promos include 40 percent off It Cosmetics minis and I Heart Revolution; 30 percent off lip and eye products from Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty, makeup from Peyton List-founded PYT Beauty, pediatrician-approved cosmetics from Petite N Pretty, nail treatments and lacquers from Le Mini Macaron and Londontown, skincare from Pur, tanning products from Bondi Sands and Hollywood hairstylist Kristin Ess’ hair tools, among others.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals at Ulta’s Fall Haul sale; see our top picks below and shop the entire event online here.

The Best Ulta Fall Haul Deals on Makeup and Tools

Florence By Mills (30% off makeup)

Ulta

Florence By Mills Be A VIP Velvet Liquid Lipstick (reg. $14) $9 Buy now

About-Face (25% off everything)

About-Face Matte Fluid Eye Paint (reg. $16) $12 Buy now

It Cosmetics (40% off all minis)

It Cosmetics Mini CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ (reg. $17) $10 Buy now

PYT Beauty (30% off everything)

PYT Wingman Liquid Eyeliner (reg. $18) $13 Buy now

Wet N Wild (40% off makeup)

Ulta

Wet N Wild Photo Focus Dewy Foundation (reg. $7) $4 Buy now

Makeup Revolution (40% off makeup)

Ulta

Makeup Revolution x Soph Highlighter Palette (reg. $12) $7 Buy now

Petite N Pretty (30% off everything)

Petite N Pretty 9021-Glow! Eye & Cheek Palette (reg. $25) $18 Buy now

NYX Professional Makeup (buy 2, get 1 free)

NYX Professional Makeup Suede Matte Velvet Vegan Lip Liner $4 Buy now

Juvia’s Place (30% off eye and face makeup)

Ulta

Juvia's Place The Nubian Eyeshadow Palette (reg. $20) $14 Buy now

Maybelline (30% off everything)

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick (reg. $11) $8 Buy now

Kiss (30% off everything)

Ulta

Kiss Lash Couture Luxtension Royal Silk (reg. $8) $6 Buy now

Revlon (30% off select eye makeup)

Revlon ColorStay Liquid Eyeliner (reg. $9) $6 Buy now

L’Oreal (30% off select mascaras)

Ulta

L'Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara (reg. $13) $9 Buy now

I Heart Revolution (40% off everything)

I Heart Revolution Cookie Palette (reg. $12) $7 Buy now

Pacifica (25 to 30% off peselect products)

Ulta

Pacifica Vegan Collagen Thickening & Lengthening Mascara (reg. $16) $12 Buy now

Covergirl (30% off select eye makeup)

Ulta

Covergirl Exhibitionist Mascara (reg. $16) $12 Buy now

Flower Beauty (30% off lip and eye products)

Ulta

Flower Beauty Petal Pout Lip Color (reg. $9) $6 Buy now

Real Techniques (30% off everything)

Ulta

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush & Sponge Set (reg. $20) $14 Buy now

Ulta Beauty Collection (50% off select brushes)

Conair (30% off makeup mirrors)

Ulta

Conair Social Media Lighted Makeup Mirror (reg. $120) $84 Buy now

The Best Ulta Fall Haul Deals on Skin Care, Tools and Devices

It Cosmetics (40% off all minis)

Ulta

It Cosmetics Travel Size Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream $13 Buy now

Happy Dance CBD Look Alive Face Moisturizer Ulta

Honest Beauty (30% off skincare) Ulta Honest Beauty Save Face Shielding Setting Spray $15 Buy now

Pixi (30% off everything) Ulta Pixi x Hello Kitty AnyWhere Rejuvenating Face Patches (reg. $24) $17 Buy now e.l.f. Cosmetics (30% off everything) e.l.f. Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm (reg. $11) $8 Buy now Tonymoly Jelly Lip Melt Treatment (25% off) Ulta Tonymoly Jelly Lip Melt Treatment (reg. $12) $9 Buy now

The Best Ulta Fall Haul Deals on Hair Care and Tools

Kristin Ess Hair (30% off select tools online only) Ulta Kristin Ess Hair Nanoblack 3-in-1 Ceramic Flat Iron Hair Straightener $70 Buy now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush (30% off) Ulta Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush (reg. $75) $50 Buy now Batiste Original Dry Shampoo, 4.2 oz. (select dry shampoos for $8) Ulta Batiste Original Dry Shampoo, 4.2 oz (reg. $11) $8 Buy now Andrew Fitzsimons (30% off everything) Ulta Andrew Fitzsimons AF1 Restructuring 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner (reg. $14) $10 Buy now Bed Head Wave Affair Jumbo 3 Barrel Ceramic Hair Waver Ulta Bed Head Wave Affair Jumbo 3 Barrel Ceramic Hair Waver (reg. $55) $35 Buy now Coco & Eve (30% off everything) Ulta Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque (reg. $40) $28 Buy now

Tresemme Tres Two Extra Hold Hair Spray (30% off select hair sprays) Ulta Tresemme Tres Two Extra Hold Hair Spray (reg. $8) $6 Buy now Scunci (30% off everything) Ulta Scunci Mini Stone Jaw Clip Set (reg. $12) $8 Buy now Tangle Teezer (30% off vented hairbrushes) Ulta Tangle Teezer Large Ultimate Vented Hairbrush (reg. $18) $13 Buy now

Locks & Mane (30% off everything) Ulta Locks & Mane Rhinestone & Faux Pearl Barrette Set (reg. $15) $11 Buy now

The Best Ulta Fall Haul Deals on Bath, Body and Oral Care Products

Megababe (25% off everything) Ulta Megababe Thigh Rescue (reg. $14) $11 Buy now Moon (25% off everything) Ulta Moon The Whitening Device (reg. $80) $60 Buy now

Daily Concepts (30% off everything) Ulta Daily Concepts Bio-Cotton Makeup Removers (reg. $12) $8 Buy now

Eczema Honey (25% off everything) Ulta Eczema Honey Soothing Facial Cream (reg. $20) $15 Buy now

Blume (25% off everything) Ulta Blume Hug Me Deodorant (reg. $14) $11 Buy now

Hollywood Fashion Secrets (30% off everything) Ulta Hollywood Fashion Secrets Liquid Fashion Tape (reg. $9) $6 Buy now

Co. by Colgate (25% off everything) Ulta Co. by Colgate SuperNova Rechargeable At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit (reg. $109) $82 Buy now Parissa (30% off everything) Parissa Face & Lip Wax Strips (reg. $12) $9 Buy now

Dr. Teal’s (buy 1, get 1 40% off) Dr. Teal's Sleep Foaming Bath $7 Buy now

Nair (25% off everything) Ulta Nair Spa Sugar Hair Remover (reg. $13) $10 Buy now

The Best Ulta Fall Haul Deals on Nail Care

Le Mini Macaron (30% off everything) Ulta Le Mini Macaron 1-Step Gel Manicure Kit (reg. $35) $25 Buy now

Londontown (30% off everything) Ulta Kur by Londontown Kur Gel Genius Top Coat (reg. $20) $14 Buy now

Frenchie ImPress x Alice + Olivia Press-On Manicure Ulta Frenchie ImPress x Alice + Olivia Press-On Manicure (reg. $9) $7 Buy now

Sally Hansen (30% off everything) Ulta Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Color (reg. $7) $5 Buy now

The Best Ulta Fall Haul Deals on Wellness Products

Goli (25% off everything) Ulta Goli Superfruits Gummies (reg. $20) $15 Buy now

Olly (25% off everything)

Olly Undeniable Beauty Gummy Supplement with Biotin (reg. $16) $12 Buy now