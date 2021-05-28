Urban Decay Launches a Limited-Edition Prince Makeup Collection

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to talk about the limited-edition cosmetics capsule created in collaboration with the Prince Estate and Urban Decay. The Purple One was the muse behind the collection, with the Prince Estate weighing in as part of their mission to continue his legacy and inspire his fans. The line was introduced to the world with the “Living Loud in Color” campaign that celebrates Prince’s ethos of unabashedly being yourself, no matter what society says.

“When I first saw the Urban Decay x Prince collection, I smiled, and I gasped because the first thing that I saw was patience,” Damaris Lewis, Prince’s muse and friend, has said. “I saw people who actually took their time with this collection, which is something that in the aftermath of him transitioning on is something that I truly appreciate. I know that the people who know him, the people who don’t know him, the people who love him, that’s also something that they want. They want to know that the people who are in charge of keeping his legacy alive are doing it with a gracious mind and heart. So that’s really how I felt when I saw the palette. He’d be really happy.”

Prince’s persona and inimitable style is splashed across the entire collection, from the kajal eyeliners to the purple everything to his signature love symbol. Shop the collection now before it sells out.

1. Urban Decay x Prince Let’s Go Crazy Eyeshadow Palette

It wouldn’t be an Urban Decay palette without at least one eyeshadow palette. And it wouldn’t be a Prince collection without loads of purple. Worlds collide with the Let’s Go Crazy Eyeshadow Palette. Featuring a range of shadows in the pop star’s signature hue—from creamy iridescent violet to rich purple metallic and deep blue glitter—they are made to be worn solo or blended to perfection. The 10 shades come in a mix of finishes: matte, pearl and shimmery chrome. The case is everything you’d expect, adorned in faux leather fabric with a 3D laser-cut Prince symbol as the magnetic closure.

Urban Decay x Prince Let’s Go Crazy Eyeshadow Palette $55 Buy now

2. Urban Decay x Prince U Got the Look Eyeshadow Palette

Copy Prince’s signature smokey eye with the U Got the Look Eyeshadow Palette that has just the right mix of neutrals and metallics that bring on the drama, in his go-to combination of black and gold. Packed with pigment, the completely vegan palette spans light to dark, from a pearly cream to black glitter and everything in between, like gold metallic and sparkly mauve.

Urban Decay x Prince U Got the Look Eyeshadow Palette $55 Buy now

3. Urban Decay x Prince Kajal Eye Pencil

No one wore guyliner quite like Prince. A key part of his iconic aesthetic, the Kajal Eye Pencil will let you bring his look to your lids, too. Available in both black and white, aka “So Dark” and “When Doves Cry,” these liners boast an ultra creamy formula so that they glide onto skin with impressive color payoff in a matte finish.

Urban Decay x Prince Kajal Eye Pencil $25 Buy now

4. Urban Decay x Prince Liquid Highlighter

Prince was radiant in every way and now you can get his glow with this liquid highlighter that gives off a golden shimmer. The universal shade flatters all skin tones and can be blended onto skin with fingers or a brush. The lightweight formula is spiked with shea butter to hydrate skin.

Courtesy of Urban Decay

Urban Decay x Prince Liquid Highlighter $32 Buy now

5. Urban Decay x Prince All Nighter Powder

Party all night a la Prince and keep your makeup in place with the perfectly named mattifying All Nighter Powder. It’ll keep your makeup intact and zap up excess oil for up to a whopping 11 hours, blurring pores and imperfections, too. The waterproof translucent powder is vegan and feels weightless on skin.

Urban Decay x Prince All Nighter Powder $34 Buy now

6. Urban Decay x Prince Multitasker Brush

Prince had many talents, just like this super fluffy Multitasker Brush does. Inspired by the makeup brushes that Prince used, its vegan bristles are densely packed and can be used anywhere on the face and body.

Urban Decay x Prince Multitasker Brush $28 Buy now

7. Urban Decay x Prince Vault

Courtesy of Urban Decay

If you can’t decide which Urban Decay x Prince items to buy, get the entire seven-piece limited-edition collection with the Prince Vault. The collector’s item will allow you to create endless looks inspired by Prince and bring out your artistic side.