Van Cleef & Arpels Celebrates the “Poetry of Time” With Pop-Up at South Coast Plaza

Van Cleef & Arpels, the legendary fine jewelry maison, is centering its timepieces with an immersive installation at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, now through April 16. The “Poetry of Time” pop-up is located, fittingly, in the shopping center’s Jewel Court, which has been transformed into an enchanted forest featuring some of the brand’s most precious watches.

The dream-like exhibition is inspired by nature and astronomy, two realms that inspire the maison’s design and material choices. Making their debut exclusively for this pop-up, the brand’s Sweet Alhambra watch (in rose gold and carnelian) and the Lady Féerie Or Rose watch are prominently featured in the vault.

Lady Féerie Or Rose, Lady Arpels Heures Florales Fermée and Lady Arpels Heures Florales Cerisier Courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels.

The Alhambra collection — Van Cleef & Arpels’ token of luck — features an alternating watch band of warm carnelian and rose gold clover-like shapes, and this installation at South Coast Plaza marks its pre-launch.

Fairies have also figured prominently into the Van Cleef & Arpels aesthetic since the 1940s; the Féerie collection honors the pop-up’s theme of enchantment by featuring a fairy — in a dress made of diamonds and pink sapphires — seated on a mother-of-pearl cloud.

“The Poetry of Time installation reflects the unique creativity and watchmaking expertise of the Maison,” Helen King, President & CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels Americas, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome visitors into our enchanted garden to discover our most precious creations and experience educational workshops with our Swiss craftsmen.”

Poetry of Time pop-up Courtesy of BFA.com for Van Cleef & Arpels

Van Cleef & Arpels’ Perlée collection features five models with dials set with pavé-set diamonds, guilloché rose gold, and mother-of pearl. And inspired by Carl Von Linné’s 1751 book Philosophia Botanica, the maison has reinterpreted the Swedish botanist’s “floral clock concept,” a hypothetical garden system with flowers strategically opening and closing to indicate the time of day.