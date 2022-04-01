Vanessa Hudgens on Her First Fabletics Collection and Coachella Must-Haves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens is a seasoned festgoer — and that’s evident in her new collection for Fabletics. Fresh off hosting the Oscars red carpet show, The Tick, Tick… Boom! star’s first line with the brand includes affordable California-inspired activewear, loungewear and swimwear fit for desert sweat and heat.

Available online and in Fabletics brick-and-mortar stores starting today, the 16-piece Sun-Daze Collection ranges from $13 for a colorful beaded phone charm and $45 for leopard print bikini separates to $50 for baby tees and $70 for a halter baby doll dress in Fabletics’ new terry material. Everything is also available as two-piece sets, such as the beach-ready bra and high-waisted shorts in a summer-minded geometric print. Fabletics members can shop the collection at VIP prices from $10 to $60, and the $50 monthly membership fee is credited towards purchases.

“Whether you’re working out, lounging or going to the pool, I wanted to make sure there was something for all of those moments,” Hudgens tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Festival seasons are coming, so I wanted it to feel fun and vibrant, but comfortable and stylish.” And after Coachella was canceled the last two years, “this is our spring to get out in the world, what better way to get put your best foot forward than with this collection?”

When designing the spring/summer range for the Kate Hudson co-founded brand, the Broadway star (who was the face of Fabletics’ velour collection last December) wanted versatile pieces that “give a little extra pep in your step,” such as the lavender terry cardigan “with really adorable mother of pearl buttons [and leopard print] sets with a pop of neon, so you’ll feel inspired to work out, especially when you still want to feel cute.”

There are also two-piece lavender and light blue terry sets ($125 to $140) with shorts and wide-leg sweatpants finished with playful Y2K-inspired patches — think trippy mushrooms, yin-yang symbols and happy faces — that the actress selected herself.

“I love nothing more than at the end of a long day going home and getting cozy, which is why I did a pair of pants. They’re kind of like a looser fit — the best after the long day,” Hudgen adds.

Summer staples such as the string bikini tops and bottoms are made of partially recycled materials and are chlorine resistant, and they can be mixed and matched with sports bras and workout leggings in the same leopard print fabric. Rounding out the collection are reversible bucket hats and matching sets with eye-popping prints in Fabletics’ Powerhold and Seamless silhouettes.

The entire capsule collection was also created with her favorite music-powered summer pastimes in mind. “You can definitely just throw it in your suitcase,” she says of the collection. Having lost her phone once before at Coachella, Hudgens says the beaded phone charm is perfect for keeping your screen safe.

As for her other festival must-haves, Hudson reveals that a hat (such as the one from her Fabletics line) Day Moisturizer with SPF 30 from Know Beauty (her skincare line co-founded with Madison Beer), allergy and pain relief and blotting papers are among the items she always keeps on hand.

Know Beauty Energizing Day Moisturizer

“I always have Zyrtec, because let’s face it, the field makes the allergies go wild. And Advil — I’m always gonna have a headache in the sun.”

Self-care is also key for Hudgens, especially during the busy summer season.

“As I’ve gotten older, the time I put into self-care has grown because life is crazy and the stresses of life and aging. I’m starting to realize the importance of taking care of yourself — working out, taking care of my body and getting my endorphins pumping. I love Pilates, it’s a way to lengthen and strengthen your body,” she adds.

For her skincare routine, the 33-year-old says, “I take a needle-less approach. I love my high frequency LED lights; there’s one I love from Amazon.” (Makeup artist Tonya Brewer revealed last week on Instagram that she used SolaWave’s red light microcurrent device on the star before the Vanity Fair Oscars party.)

SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

Hudgens is also a fan of Hollywood facialist Joanna Vargas, who she said she “was definitely going to [see] to make sure I get spruced up beforehand” ahead of her Oscars pre-show hosting gig last week.

Ahead, see some of the fest-ready pieces from Hudgens’ first Fabletics collection and shop the full Sun-Daze collection here. (New VIP members get 70 percent off, too.)

Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics Stellar 2-Piece Outfit

Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics Stellar 2-Piece Outfit (reg. $125)

Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics On-the-Go Medium Impact Sports Bra

Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics On-the-Go Medium Impact Sports Bra (reg. $70)

Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics Baby Crop Tee

Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics Baby Crop Tee (reg. $50)

Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics Good Vibes 2-Piece Outfit

Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics Good Vibes 2-Piece Outfit (reg. $140)

Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics Groovy 2-Piece Outfit

Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics Groovy 2-Piece Outfit (reg. $95)

Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics Foxy 2-Piece Outfit

Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics Foxy 2-Piece Outfit (reg. $90)

Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics Phone Charm Accessory

Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics Phone Charm Accessory (reg. $13)

Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics Reversible Terry Bucket Hat