Vans Steps Into Barbie Land With New ’90s-Inspired Collaboration of Pink Platform Sneakers and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Vans is skating into Barbiecore with its new ’90s-inspired Barbie collection.

Fresh off the premiere of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie blockbuster, the active lifestyle company has teamed the Mattel doll brand on a range of shoes, clothing and accessories under its skater-focused Off the Wall line. Priced from $40-$115, the 10-piece Vans x Barbie range comprises bright pink platform sneakers, slides, graphic tees, overalls and bags that fuse Vans’ skate lifestyle with the iconic doll’s adventurous spirit. (She has, after all, embarked on 250 different careers.)

Related: Shay Mitchell-Founded Béis’ New Pink-Powered Barbie Collab Is Here to Doll Up Your Luggage

Vans’ signature Authentic kicks and Sk8-Hi silhouette get a pink stackform makeover, while the charming Style 93 DX Mary Jane style features fuschia trim and a bow buckle. The oversized VR3Cush slide sandal (made of at least 25 percent bio-based materials) is reimagined with a swirled summer print seen throughout the collection.

To complement the shoes (which all come in Barbie window box-inspired packaging), the collab includes cropped print tees and lettuce-edge long sleeve tops, bubblegum pink overalls, an oversized crewneck sweatshirt, and a clear mini backpack with the capsule’s colorful trippy pattern. Pieces are finished with Vans’ checkerboard motif and both brands’ logos.

Vans’ Barbie capsule is among the many, many fashion and beauty collaborations with the toy icon amid the history-making film, which earned $356.3 million globally during its opening weekend. Barbie marked the biggest domestic premiere for a woman-directed movie and was the top opening of 2023 (beating out The Super Mario Bros. Movie).

Related: The Best Barbie Beauty Collabs, From Bright Pink Hair Tools to Under-$15 Makeup

See some of the standout products from the Vans x Barbie collab below, and shop the full range in stores and online at Vans.com.

Vans x Barbie Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackform Shoe Vans Vans x Barbie Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackform Shoe $115 Buy now

Vans x Barbie Authentic Stackform Shoe Vans Vans x Barbie Authentic Stackform Shoe $95 Buy now

Vans x Barbie Slide-On VR3Cush Shoe Vans Vans x Barbie Slide-On VR3Cush Shoe $70 Buy now

Vans x Barbie Lodestar Rider Oversized T-Shirt Vans Vans x Barbie Lodestar Rider Oversized T-Shirt $50 Buy now

Vans x Barbie Flow Free Mini Backpack Vans Vans x Barbie Flow Free Mini Backpack $50 Buy now

Vans x Barbie Rene Oversized Long Sleeve Crew Sweatshirt Vans Vans x Barbie Rene Oversized Long Sleeve Crew Sweatshirt $75 Buy now