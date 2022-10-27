Veronica Beard’s New Wonder Woman Collection Is for Stylish Everyday Superheroes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Not all heroes wear capes — for those who prefer the power of a blazer, Veronica Beard’s new Wonder Woman collection is here to save the day.

The ready-to-wear brand has joined forces with DC and Warner Bros. Consumer Products on a ten-piece capsule ($198 to $898) inspired by the Justice League superhero, who was created by William Moulton Marston and artist Harry Peter and debuted in 1941.

The collaboration comprises the womenswear label’s signature pieces in the Amazonian warrior’s colorways, such the Miller Dickey jacket (available in flame red or navy) gold buttons and comic book lining, a gold and white striped dickey, bright red stiletto booties, high-rise stretch bell-bottom jeans with a gold and navy waistband and the denim Cara jacket with a frayed hem.

There are also graphic tees to round out the collection, including a vintage-wash black tee with original comic book art, a slub-style baseball shirt and a cropped sweater.

“We believe every woman is a superhero, and we want to celebrate that through this collaboration,” explain sisters-in-law designers Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard in a statement. “We design for today’s multifaceted, multitasking woman — so that she can look good, feel good and do good… And get on with being her superhero self.”

Veronica Beard is frequently worn by Hollywood stars, and has been seen on Meghan Markle, Awkwafina, Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and others.

The Veronica Beard collection comes ahead of the highly anticipated third installment of Wonder Woman, which will star Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter (TV’s original Wonder Woman).

Though no additional details have been released on the Patty Jenkins-helmed franchise, Gadot previously revealed that fans would see more of Carter beyond her end credits scene in 1984.

“First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman,” Gadot told The Hollywood Reporter last year. “She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one.”

See all of the pieces in the Veronica Beard x Wonder Woman collection below, and shop the range online at Veronicabeard.com, Neiman Marcus and at select Veronica Beard stores.

