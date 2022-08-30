Where to Shop the Luxe Essentials from Virgin Voyages’ J Lo-Approved Cruise

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The summer season is in full swing, and with it, the return of international travel, especially following the hiatus of trips abroad due to the pandemic. And while a relaxing stay at an all-inclusive resort in Mexico or city hopping around Europe might be calling your name, Cruise Critic reports that booking demand for cruises all around the world is higher than ever — especially on cruise lines that offer unique experiences, like a stay at a cruise line’s private island.

One such cruise line that has been making waves in the industry is Virgin Voyages, which now counts newly-married Jennifer Lopez as an investor and its new chief entertainment and lifestyle officer. The adults-only line brings its parent company’s “work hard, play hard” mentality to cruising, and currently sails around the Caribbean and Mediterranean, with plans to expand into the Greek Isles and Tasman Sea (around Australia and New Zealand) later this year and into next.

Virgin Voyages ships currently set sail in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and the Greek Cyclades out of hubs like Miami, Barcelona, and Athens, and they plan to expand to the South Pacific (out of Melbourne or Sydney) and transatlantic journeys in the coming years. Four-day Caribbean cruises start at $1,430 per two-person cabin, while select European voyages start at $3,300.

Whether you’ve booked your own voyage or are looking to create your own J Lo-approved staycation experience at a fraction of the cost, we’ve rounded up some ways to turn your abode into a celebrity-worthy oasis (or help you to extend the life of your excursion long after your tan fades).

From spa-ready beauty from the singer’s own luxe skincare brand, to stylish home decor and gourmet kitchen staples, here’s how to bring a Virgin Voyages cruise home with you.

1. JLo Beauty That Blockbuster Cream with Hyaluronic Acid

Nothing says “I went on vacation” quite like a Jennifer Lopez-inspired glow, and if you’re returning from a Virgin Voyages cruise, you have even more of a reason to nab a JLo Beauty product. This rich moisturizer hydrates the skin and leaves it looking plump and dewy thanks to hyaluronic acid, yeast-derived ferment and the brand’s signature JLo Beauty Olive Complex, which contains squalene, fermented and extra virgin olive oils and leaf extract.

2. Yellow Leaf The Chair Hammock

One of the most memorable parts of staying in an ocean-facing VIP cabin aboard a Virgin Voyages ship is the chair hammock on the room’s balcony. While those specific hammock chairs are custom-made for the ships, this stylish one by Yellow Leaf is as close as it gets. Thanks to its innovative design, you get all the relaxation of laying in a hammock without ever worrying about flipping over.

The Shark Tank-famed brand offers different installation options based on your needs: permanently hang it with the Indoor/Outdoor Install Kit, place it anywhere in your space with the Adjustable Hammock Stand, or keep it portable with the “Go Anywhere” Hanging Straps. If you’re feeling particularly splurgy, The Hammock Throne makes your Yellowleaf a statement piece in your home and is durable enough to be kept outdoors.

3. Intelligentsia Coffee House Blend

Caffeine is an absolute must when you’re recovering from a late night dancing in The Manor onboard nightclub, and luckily, Intelligentsia Coffee’s House Blend is available ‘round the clock aboard Virgin Voyages ships. With beans sourced from Brazil, Colombia and Rwanda, and notes of milk chocolate, citrus and apple, their signature blend will make a gorgeous addition to your coffee rotation at home.

4. Kérastase Potentialiste Hydrating & Soothing Scalp Serum

In case you forgot to apply sunscreen to your part and left your trip with a scalp sunburn, this serum will help heal it. The serum fights flakiness and dryness while also protecting the scalp with bifidus prebiotics fractions, which fortifies the scalp’s microbiome, and vitamin C, which acts as a protective antioxidant. The Dry Dock blowout bars aboard Virgin Voyages’ ships offer services exclusively using Kérastase products, so this serum can act as an extension of your vacation blowout, too.

5. Marc Jacobs The Large Tote Bag

A versatile tote bag is a must on any vacation, which is why the iconic Marc Jacobs Tote Bag is available for purchase in Virgin Voyages’ High Street shops. Made of a thick canvas, the bag is sturdy to withstand any adventures you bring it on. The large version is wide enough to carry a 15-inch laptop — or better yet, to stuff with an extra pair of shoes on your next trip.

6. Philips Hue Ambiance Gradient Lightstrip Base

Watching a movie in a Virgin Voyages cabin is made even more relaxing thanks to “Cinematic Mode,” a dim, bluish lighting setting reminiscent of a chic, loungey movie theater. With a Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip, you can customize your home’s lighting and activate it with your smart home device of choice. Configure the strips to suit your space by cutting the strips or adding on the extension and set up your own version of “Cinematic Mode” with any of the 16 million colors available in the Philips Hue system.

7. Hustle Butter Deluxe Luxury Tattoo Care & Maintenance Cream

Virgin Voyages ships house the only tattoo parlors at sea, so getting a tattoo on board is a fun way to bring a bit of your trip home with you — permanently. The onboard artists offer TSA-friendly sample sizes of Hustle Butter’s Luxury Tattoo Care Cream so you can maintain your aftercare while you’re still traveling, but you can place an order for the larger size so it’s waiting for you when you get home. Hustle Butter is a plant-based petroleum alternative for tattoo aftercare, packed with nourishing ingredients like shea, mango, and aloe butters and coconut, sunflower and rice bran oils. After your tattoo heals, you can continue using the cream to treat dry skin anywhere on your body.

8. Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial Champagne

Moët & Chandon’s Rosé Impérial champagne is the unofficial drink aboard Virgin Voyages ships — it’s offered as the bottomless option during the afternoon happy hours at Richard’s Lounge and is available at all celebratory events aboard the ship. You can even get the bubbly delivered to you on-demand: look for a star on the ceiling anywhere on the boat, open your Virgin Voyages app, and shake your phone, and a crew member will bring a bottle straight to you. If you want to continue your celebrations back on land, consider investing in a few bottles for your wine collection.

