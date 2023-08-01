Dress Like a Fashion Editor on Vacation with W Hotels’ Stylish New Collab with Sunchasers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga and the Kardashians are just a handful of stars who call W Hotels their fashionable home away from home. When you can’t book a stylish staycation or international getaway, you can dress like you’re jetting off to one via the stylish hotelier’s new collaboration with globe-trotting clothing label Sunchasers.

The Marriot-owned luxury boutique hotel chain has tapped the fashion editor-founded brand to create a two-piece silk loungewear set inspired by W’s seaside outposts in South Beach, Miami (which recently completed a $30 million facelift) and Ibiza, Spain, where the collab’s campaign was shot. Priced at $450, the Escape capsule features four colorful designs hand-dyed in India. There’s Golden Sands, which nods to SoBe’s shores; Green Bliss, a reference to Miami’s tropical vibes; Orange Sunset, inspired by the skies above Cala Benirrás; and Pink Sunrise, a tranquil colorway that hints at the morning sun of Cala Nova.

The oversized sets are one-size-fits-all and available at both aforementioned W Hotel locations and at W Hotels’ online store and Sunchasers.com. (Frequent W guests can also use their points to purchase.)

Venice-based Sunchasers was founded by Milan-bred artist and fashion insider Carola C. Bernard, who’s behind Italian fashion editor Anna Dello Russo’s social media and website. Currently based in Ibiza, Bernard is also the founder of vegan shoe line Dawni and açai brand Wai.

Shop the full collection at the W Hotels’ Store here.