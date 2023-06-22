When to Watch ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

And Just Like That is back. The stylish Sex and the City spinoff series’ second season is now streaming on Max (formerly HBO Max) as the fashionable franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary.

SATC debuted June 6, 1998, and the reboot comes after six seasons and two movies. The second season of AJLT picks up more than one year after Big’s (Chris Noth) sudden death and sees Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) focused on moving on and reconnecting with former flame Aiden Shaw (John Corbett).

As seen in the latest trailer, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) deepens her relationship with Ché (Sara Ramírez), while Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) offers comic relief as she strives to balance motherhood and career. Not seen in the trailer is the long-awaited return (albeit a cameo) of Kim Cattrall, who reprises her role as Samantha Jones. The series also stars Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace and Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino.

Want to keep up with SATC? Here’s how to watch And Just Like That online (as well as the rest of the franchise).

How to Stream And Just Like That Online

And Just Like That‘s first two episodes premiere on Thursday, June 22, on Max. Nine more episodes will arrive weekly every Thursday, and the finale streams on Aug. 24. The series is available exclusively on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service, so you’ll need a subscription ($10-$20 monthly or $100-$200 annually) if you want to catch up on the show.

Max offers plans with and without ads, and both get you access to the entire Sex and the City library as well as other original shows and award-winning series such as The Idol; Succession; The Last of Us; Game of Thrones and its prequel series, House of the Dragon; The White Lotus; Euphoria; and more. Subscriptions also include Oscar-nominated films such as Elvis and The Banshees of Inisherin, the entire Harry Potter franchise (including the Return to Hogwarts 20th anniversary special), The Matrix Resurrections and many other movies.

The ad-based package is $10 monthly or $100 per year, the ad-free tier is $15 monthly or $150 yearly and the newly-launched Ultimate ad-free plan is $20 per month or $200 per year. Although all three options offer access to hundreds of TV shows and movies in HD, only the ad-free packages let you download content, see select movies in 4K HD and watch Warner Bros. films on the same day as their theatrical release and stream on two to four devices at once, depending on the plan.

Max Subscription $10-$20 monthly Buy now

How to Watch Past Sex and the City Seasons and Movies

All six seasons of Sex and the City and the series’ two film sequels, Sex and the City: The Movie (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010) are available on both Max plans. If you’re already a cord cutter (or are looking to become one), you can also watch the movies and original series when you add Max to streaming video-on-demand and live TV services such as DirecTV, Hulu ($8-$70 monthly) and Amazon’s Prime Video when you add Max ($16 per month) to your plan. The films and first series are also available to buy or rent on Prime Video.

Max offers a seven-day trial to new subscribers, so you can technically watch And Just Like That, Sex and the City and more for free during that period.