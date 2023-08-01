Lollapalooza Livestream 2023: How to Watch Billie Eilish, Tomorrow x Together, Lana Del Rey and More Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Lollapalooza is here and this year’s edition promises to be one of its best yet, with a star-studded lineup that includes Billie Eilish, Karol G, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, K-pop superstars Tomorrow x Together, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lana Del Rey.

One of the most popular music festivals in the world, Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park in Chicago Aug. 3-6. Last-minute tickets to Lollapalooza are still available online through sites like VividSeats and Stubhub.com. Looking for discount Lollapalooza tickets? Try a site like Ticket Liquidator and use the promo code TL152023 for 15 percent off your purchase through this link.

How to Watch Lollapalooza Online

Can’t make it to Lollapalooza in person? You can find a Lollapalooza livestream through Hulu.com. Hulu is the official streaming partner of Lollapalooza 2023 and will offer two live feeds throughout the weekend.

A Hulu subscription starts at $7.99 per month but the site is offering a 30-day free trial right now, that you can use to stream Lollapalooza online free. Choose to continue on at the regular price after your free month is up, or cancel anytime without commitment.

Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup, Set Times

Lollapalooza kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 3 with headliners Billie Eilish and Karol G. This will be Eilish’s first festival appearance since premiering her song on the Barbie soundtrack, “What Was I Made For?” If you want to watch New Jeans at Lollapalooza, the K-pop girl group will also be performing on Thursday night, along with Carly Rae Jepsen and Diplo, among others.

Friday’s lineup includes Kendrick Lamar, Matty Healy’s the 1975, Fred Again and Jared Leto’s Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Tomorrow x Together Lollapalooza Set Time, Details

K-pop icons Tomorrow x Together headline Saturday’s lineup, making history as the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza (of course, BTS’ J-hope made history last year as the first K-pop act to headline the festival).

TXT will hit the stage on Aug. 5 from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT. According to their label, the Tomorrow x Together Lollapalooza setlist will include the debut live performance of their new song “Do It Like That” and an appearance from Coi Leray. Leray is expected to perform “Happy Fools,” a track off the TXT album The Name Chapter: Temptation. While the Jonas Brothers are part of “Do It Like That,” it’s not clear if the group will be joining TXT on stage to make a surprise appearance.

Saturday’s other headliner is Odesza, and Pusha T, Maggie Rogers and Morgan Wade are also on the bill.

The closing acts for Lollapalooza are Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey, who take the stage on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Stream Tomorrow x Together live at Lollapalooza and watch all the major headliners online with a free trial to Hulu here. Hulu says their live feed will also include performances from Diplo, Portugal. The Man, the 1975, Odesza, Jessie Reyez, Yung Gravy, Afrojack and others. To see the full livestream lineup, check out hulu.com/lollapalooza.