How to Watch ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Midge is back in season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which makes its long-awaited return Friday, Feb. 18. When we last left off with the Miriam Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), the Manhattan housewife was kicked off Shy Baldwin’s tour, leaving her to hatch a plan to finally break out on her own.

Meanwhile, her manager, Susie (Alex Borstein), is concerned about digging herself and Midge out of debt, while the stand-up comic’s parents, Abe and Rose Weissman (Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle) have decided to move in with her.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season four is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Unlike past seasons that were released in their entirety, the first two episodes will be available Feb. 18, followed by two more weekly. There are a total of eight episodes running between 43 to 76 minutes. The series finale will air March 11.

The show earned a Golden Globe award for best musical or comedy television series in 2017 and an Emmy Award in 2018 for outstanding comedy series.

How to Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Online

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is available exclusively online at Prime Video, and Amazon Prime members can watch for free.

New subscribers can watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for free online with a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which costs $15 per month or $139 annually. In addition to access to Prime Video and Prime Music, the membership includes free same-, one- and two-day shipping on millions of products; access to exclusive deals and sale events (including Prime Day); unlimited photo storage; and much more.