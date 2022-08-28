How to Watch the MTV Video Music Awards Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The MTV Video Music Awards are set for this Sunday. Emceed by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, this year’s festivities will air live Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Below, keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of music’s big night, including how to stream the 2022 MTV VMAs online without cable, the nominees, performers and more.

MTV VMAs 2022: Nominees and Honorees

Nicki Minaj will receive the Video Vanguard Award, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honored with the Global Icon Award; both will also perform at the event.

Doja Cat, Harry Styles and Jack Harlow lead with eight nominations each, with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X following at seven nods each.

Video of the year nominees are Doja Cat (“Woman”), Drake ft. Future and Young Thug (“Way 2 Sexy”), Ed Sheeran (“Shivers”), Styles (“As It Was”), Lil Nax X and Harlow (“Industry Baby”), Olivia Rodrigo (“Brutal”) Taylor Swift (“All Too Well”). Nominees for album of the year are Adele (30), Bad Bunny (Un Verano Sin Ti), Billie Eilish (Happier Than Ever), Drake (Certified Lover Boy) and Styles (Harry’s House).

Up for artist of the year are Bad Bunny, Drake, Sheeran, Styles, Harlow, Lil Nas X and Lizzo. Song of the year nominees are Adele “(Easy on Me”), Billie Eilish (“Happier Than Ever”), Elton John and Dua Lipa (“Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”), Lizzo (“About Damn Time”) and The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber (“Stay”).

Best new artist nods go to Baby Keem, Dove Cameron, Gayle, Latto, Måneskin and Seventeen. Other awards include push performance of the year, best collaboration, best pop song, best hip-hop song, best rock song, best alternative song, best Latin song, best R&B song, best K-pop song, video for good, best Metaverse performance and more. See the full list of nominees here.

MTV VMAs 2022: Performers

The 2022 MTV VMAs will feature live performances beyond the main show. Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy will play at the pre-show, and the Extended Play Stage will feature Conan Gray, Flo Milli, JID and Lauren Spencer-Smith.

The main telecast will include a “first of its kind” performance by Snoop Dogg and Eminem of “From the D 2 The LBC,” and Bad Bunny will perform live from his Yankee Stadium tour stop. Honorees Minaj and Red Hot Chili Peppers will play medleys of their top hits, and other artists (including nominated ones) who will take the main stage include Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco and Kane Brown.

How to Stream the MTV VMAs Online

Cable subscribers can watch the 2022 MTV VMAs live on MTV or on MTV.com (by signing into a TV provider account) this Sunday starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Cord cutters can stream the ceremony online on Paramount+ and on any live TV streaming service that carries the network, including DirecTV Stream ($70 and up per month), FuboTV ($70 and up per month), Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up monthly; includes Disney+ and ESPN+), Philo ($25 and up per month) or YouTube TV ($65 per month).

You can technically watch the MTV VMAs for free by signing up for a 24-hour Viewing Pass on MTV.com, or by signing up for a free 30-day trial to Paramount+. See below for more details on the streaming options for watching the MTV Video Music Awards online.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream offers MTV and more than 65 sports, entertainment and news channels under its Entertainment package ($70 monthly). Other plans offer over 90 to 140 channels, with prices ranging from $84 to $140 per month.

FuboTV

FuboTV starts at $70 per month for access to MTV and more than 120 other news, entertainment and sports channels under the Pro Plan; you can also upgrade to the Elite package ($80 monthly) which includes more than 180 channels and over 130 events in 4K.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV subscription includes MTV and more than 75 other major cable news, entertainment and sports channels, bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+, and costs $70 for the ad-supported plan or $76 for the ad-free package.

Paramount+

Paramount+ subscriptions include access to MTV, CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and the Smithsonian Channel. The streamer costs $5 per month for the ad-supported Essential plan or $10 monthly for the ad-free Premium option.

Philo

Philo's live TV subscription costs $25 per month and includes MTV and over 50 other classic TV, lifestyle and news channels.

YouTube

YouTube TV's streaming subscription costs $65 per month and includes MTV and more than 85 other news, entertainment and live sports channels.