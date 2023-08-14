Spain vs. Sweden Women’s World Cup Livestream: Here’s How to Watch the Soccer Semifinal Online Free

Victoria Pelova of Holland Women, Alba Redondo of Spain Women during the World Cup Women match between Spain Women v Holland

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

There are just four teams remaining in the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the tournament semifinals kick off tonight with Spain vs. Sweden.

When Is Spain vs. Sweden Match? Date, Time

The soccer match takes place Tuesday, August 15 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. local time. Viewers who want to watch the Spain vs. Sweden game from the U.S. will have to stay up late (or wake up early). The match starts at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT Tuesday morning.

If you want to watch Spain vs. Sweden on TV, the soccer match will be broadcast on FOX, Telemundo and Universo (the Spanish-language arm of NBC Universal). You can also use ExpressVPN to watch live coverage from Spain through RTVE.

Express VPN $8.32+ Buy now

Want to watch Spain vs. Sweden online? Here’s where to find a livestream of the Women’s World Cup semifinal match without cable.

How to Watch Spain vs. Sweden Soccer Match Online Free

The best place to livestream Spain vs. Sweden online is through fuboTV, which gets you 100+ live TV channels including FOX and Telemundo. Use this free trial link to get seven days of free streaming on fuboTV and get instant access to watch Spain vs. Sweden online free.

fuboTV Free Trial $0 Buy now

Your fuboTV free trial lets you watch the semifinal match in English through FOX, or in Spanish through Telemundo. See more details here.

You can also watch the Spain vs. Sweden game online through DIRECTV Stream, which offers a 5-day free trial here. The streaming service includes FOX as part of its channel lineup, so you can watch the match online without cable.

DIRECTV Stream Free Trial $0 Buy now

While there are a number of Reddit free livestreams floating around, only fuboTV and DIRECTV offer official free Women’s World Cup live feeds through FOX and Telemundo.

To watch Spain vs. Sweden on Universo, sign-up for Peacock, which has access to the Universo Women’s World Cup live feed. A subscription to Peacock is just $5.99 a month and lets you watch the semifinal matches live online or on-demand.

Peacock Subscription $5.99 Buy now

This is Sweden’s second straight semifinal appearance in the Women’s World Cup. The third-ranked Swedes are the odds-on favorite, having taking home the silver medal at the most recent Olympic Games (where they lost to Canada).

Sweden’s run to the semifinals included an upset victory over the USWNT in the Round of 16, and a quarterfinal win over Japan.

Spain, meantime, is off to its first-ever Women’s World Cup semifinal appearance. They took down Switzerland in the knockout round before advancing to its first ever semifinal thanks to a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands. La Roja are the sixth-ranked team in the latest FIFA rankings.

Watch Spain vs. Sweden’s semifinal match live online with ExpressVPN or through one of the free streaming options above.

England plays Australia in the second semifinal game, taking place on Wednesday.